Suzuki 2W Sales July 2026 – Highest Ever Monthly Sales, YTD FY27 Crosses 5 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has posted its best-ever monthly sales performance in July 2026, crossing the 1.4 lakh units mark for the first time. The company sold a total of 1,42,985 two-wheelers during the month, registering a 25.87% year-on-year growth over 1,13,600 units sold in July 2025. The strong performance was driven primarily by record domestic demand, while exports also remained in positive territory.

Suzuki 2W Sales July 2026

Domestic sales stood at 1,23,216 units in July 2026, up by 28.31% from 96,029 units sold in July 2025. This is also Suzuki Motorcycle India’s highest-ever monthly domestic sales, accounting for 86.17% of its total monthly volumes. Exports also registered growth, rising 12.51% to 19,769 units, compared to 17,571 units dispatched during the same month last year. Exports contributed 13.83% of the company’s overall July sales.

On a month-on-month basis, Suzuki reported healthy growth as total sales increased from 1,15,030 units in June 2026 to 1,42,985 units in July 2026, reflecting a 24.30% increase. The improvement came entirely from the domestic market, where sales surged 35.01% from 91,264 units in June to 1,23,216 units in July. Exports, however, declined by 16.82%, falling from 23,766 units in June to 19,769 units in July.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said that July 2026 marked a landmark month for the company with sales reaching an all-time high of 1.42 lakh units. He added that every vehicle sold reflects the trust customers place in the Suzuki brand and reiterated the company’s commitment to enhancing the ownership experience through better products and after-sales service.

FY26-27 YTD Sales Up 13%

Suzuki Motorcycle India has also maintained positive momentum in the current financial year. Between April and July 2026, the company sold 5,07,773 units, a 12.67% increase over 4,50,689 units recorded during the same period last year. Domestic sales during the four-month period stood at 4,22,512 units, up 13.29% from 3,72,957 units in the corresponding period of FY25-26. Exports also improved by 9.69%, rising to 85,261 units from 77,732 units a year ago.

Apart from vehicle sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India also achieved its highest-ever monthly spare parts revenue in July 2026. Spare parts sales crossed Rs 102.9 crore, registering a 23% year-on-year growth, reflecting the company’s expanding service network and growing vehicle parc.