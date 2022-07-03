Suzuki 2W Sales June 2022 – Gixxer, Access, Burgman, Avenis

Suzuki Two Wheeler YoY domestic sales up at 53k units – growth reported for June 2022, MoM sales decline

Through H1 2022, Suzuki 2W continues to improve on the sales front. For June 2022, the company reports domestic sales at 52,929 units. Owing to low base sales a year earlier, sales growth stood at a noticeable 30.77 percent, up from 40,474 units. Volume gain stood at 12,455 units.

Of the manufacturer’s total business in India, domestic sales dominate at over three quarters of total business. Exports accounted for 22 percent of total business volume last month. Suzuki 2W exports are reported at 15k units in June 2022. Up from 9,188 units YoY, volume gain stood at 5.9k units. Sales growth stood at 64.23 percent. Total sales last month were reported at 68k units, up from 49,662 units. Volume gain stood at 18,356 units at 37 percent growth.

Suzuki Q1 and Q2 2022 sales

MoM domestic sales however were on a decline. Sales fell from 60,518 units to a 12.54 percent decline. Volume loss stood at 7,589 units. Exports improved by more than a third, up from 11k units. Volume gain stood at just over 4k units. Total sales fell from 71,526 units at volume loss of 3.5k units to a 4.9 percent decline.

Total domestic sales in Q2 2022 stood at 1,67,774 units up from 1,16,866 units sold in Q2 2021. The large volume gap, and consequent recovery is attributed to low base sales a year ago. In curbing the spread of Covid-19 a year earlier, businesses were required to pare down on ops. Through Q1 2022, Suzuki 2W domestic sales were reported at 1,69,960 units, down from 1,76,756 units. Volume loss stood at 6,796 units at 3.84 percent sales decline.

Suzuki India a big market

While Suzuki two wheelers isn’t a top manufacturer in India, possibilities here are endless. And Suzuki has continually improved its position. It now sells more two-wheelers in the domestic market than Royal Enfield and Yamaha Motor India.

And while volumes here may appear to be trailing the top three by a wide margin, for Suzuki, the Indian two wheeler market is its biggest. And Suzuki is intent on further improving its position and market share. Where vehicles are concerned, the Indian two-wheeler industry is huge. An iMarc report put Indian two wheeler market volume at 15.2 mill units in 2021. And growth is foretold in the next 5 years. This aligns well with Suzuki two wheelers growth plans.

Demand growth for Suzuki two wheelers

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “In June 2022, we successfully registered an overall sales of 68,018 units, which translated into a Year-on-Year sales growth of 37%. This consistent sales performance is the result of growing demand for Suzuki two-wheelers in India and in the overseas markets.

As a responsible company, we remain committed to delivering quality products to all our customers. We are grateful to all our customers, dealer partners and staff members for their continuous support and belief in the brand, Suzuki.”