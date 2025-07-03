Suzuki 2W Sales June 2025 – Posts 8% YoY Growth, Domestic Sales At 73,934 Units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has reported encouraging sales numbers for June 2025, registering a total of 95,244 two-wheelers sold. This represents a year-on-year growth of 7.88% compared to 88,287 units sold in June 2024.

Suzuki 2W Sales June 2025

Breaking down the performance, domestic sales in June 2025 stood at 73,934 units, marking a 4% rise over 71,086 units sold in the same month last year. Exports saw a strong surge, climbing nearly 24% to 21,310 units, compared to 17,201 units shipped in June 2024.

On a month-on-month basis, however, Suzuki saw a decline of 26.11%, down from 1,28,896 units sold in May 2025. Domestic sales took a sharper dip of 31.4% versus May 2025, while exports maintained momentum with a modest 0.92% MoM growth.

Q1 FY26 Sales Up 13% Thanks to Robust Exports

In cumulative performance for Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), Suzuki 2-wheelers posted total sales of 3,37,088 units, up 12.67% over 2,99,176 units in Q1 FY25. Domestic sales during Q1 FY26 contributed 2,76,928 units, up by 10.25% from 2,51,185 units in the same period last year. Exports also rose impressively by 25.36% to 60,160 units in Q1 FY26 from 47,991 units in Q1 FY25.

Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “We remain optimistic as our growth continues across both domestic and international markets. Our continued focus on delivering superior riding experience and customer centric approach is driving this performance. We will continue to offer greater value to our customers as we strengthen our presence across markets and gear up for the months ahead.”

In June 2025, Suzuki bolstered its product line-up by introducing the OBD-2B compliant Suzuki GSX-8R and the V-Strom 800DE in three new colour options, reaffirming its commitment to both innovation and regulatory compliance.