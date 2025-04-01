Suzuki 2W Sales March 2025 – Registering Steady YoY and MoM Growth

One of the leading scooter manufacturers in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL), revealed the sales performance for the month of March 2025. The company has closed the sales account for the month March 2025 with an overall positive growth across multiple aspects. It was only the total exports YTD that saw a minor drop in sales YoY.

Suzuki 2W Sales March 2025

The month of March 2025 proved to be quite eventful for SMIPL as the company registered its highest ever annual sales between FY 2024-2025 at 12,56,161 units sold. This was a 10.78% YoY growth as opposed to 11,33,902 units from a year before, gaining 1,22,259 units in volume YoY. Currently Suzuki operates a portfolio consisting Access 125, Avenis 125 and Burgman Street 125 scooters along with Gixxer, Gixxer SF and V-Strom SX motorcycles in the mainstream segment.

Where monthly sales are concerned, Suzuki sold a grand total of 1,25,930 units in March 2025. When compared to 1,03,669 units from March 2024, it was a 21.47% YoY growth, gaining 22,261 units in volume. Breaking the numbers further, we have 1,05,736 units sold in the domestic market and 20,194 units shipped to global markets.

Suzuki’s domestic business accounted for 83.96% of total monthly sales while exports accounted for 16.04%. Domestic sales registered 22.71% YoY growth over 86,196 units sold last year with 19,572 units volume gain. At the same time, exports saw 15.36% YoY growth over 17,505 units shipped last year gaining 2,689 units in volume.

The scale of growth in sales is much more profound in MoM analysis when we bring numbers from February 2025. SMIPL registered a healthy 43.95% MoM growth in domestic market and 20.55% MoM growth in exports. Volume gained MoM was 32,281 units in domestic market and 3,443 units in exports. In total, there was a 39.6% MoM growth over 90,206 units sold in February 2025 with 35,724 units gained in volume.

YTD, Suzuki 2W sold a total of 12,56,161 units in FY25, which was a 10.78% YoY growth over 11,33,902 units from FY24, gaining 1,22,259 units in volume. Breaking down the numbers, 10,45,662 units from domestic market with 13.53% YoY growth and 2,10,499 units in exports with a 1.12% YoY decline in sales.

Statement from SMIPL

Expressing his views on SMIPL’s sales performance, Mr. Mitsumoto Watabe – Operation Manager, Sales & After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are sincerely grateful to our customers, dealer partners, and team members for helping us achieve our highest-ever annual sales of 12.56 lakh units in FY2024-25.

Our sales have doubled in just 4 four years, reflecting the continued trust our customers have placed in us by choosing Suzuki products, opting for authorised service workshops, and using genuine parts. This growth was further driven by the launch of the new Suzuki Access, where our dealers and team focused on delivering a complete product experience through test rides. Additionally, initiatives like Suzuki Matsuri and regional events like mileage contests, helped us connect more closely with our customers.

As we step into the new financial year, we are geared up for the launch of our first electric scooter – the Suzuki e-ACCESS. Backed by Suzuki e-Technology, the e-ACCESS will offer LFP-long battery life, durability, reliability, smooth acceleration and easy handling – all of which customers expect from a Suzuki. We look forward to continuing this journey with the same customer-first approach.”