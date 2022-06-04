Suzuki 2W Sales May 2022 – Gixxer, Access, Burgman, Avenis

Suzuki 2W reports YoY domestic sales and exports growth in May 2022, MoM sales decline marginally

Suzuki 2W sales for May 2022 are in the green. Both, domestic sales, and exports improved YoY. A sales comparison would be disparate owing to low base sales a year earlier. Back in May 2021, a severe Covid-19 wave brought things to a standstill in a desperate effort to contain pandemic spread and fatalities.

Suzuki reports domestic sales in May 2022 at 60,518 units. Up from 12,513 units, volume gain is reported at 48k units. Exports stood at just over 11k units, up from 6,688 units. Volume gain stands at 4,320 units. Total sales rose to 71,526 units, up from 19,201 units. Volume gain is at over 52k units. Last month, Suzuki Motorcycle India began deliveries of V-Strom SX, a 250cc sports adventure tourer.

Suzuki Motorcycle India exports

MoM total sales decline is marginal at under a percent. Total sales fell from 71,987 units. Volume loss stands at 461 units. Domestic sales are up 11 percent from 54,327 units. Volume gain is up at 6,191 units. Exports fell from 17,660 units. Sales decline is reported at 37.67 percent at volume loss of 6,652 units.

Suzuki Motorcycle India is important to the brand’s global presence. In this two prong strategy, sales growth in the domestic market adds to the company’s overall sales. The manufacturer is also keen on improving on exports from India. This will benefit from a concerted effort to boost exports from India. This pertains to small capacity bikes (125cc – 300cc).





Sales growth target

Steady domestic sales over a period has seen Suzuki monthly sales edge over Yamaha and Royal Enfield on a monthly basis. The company had previously targeted yearly sales of a million units by 2020.

However, 2020 took the world by surprise. And sales targets were thrown off track. Uncertainties related to the pandemic continued to raise its head in phases through 2021. In comparison, 2022 has gotten off to a stronger start. However, Covid-19 related uncertainties exist. And in recent months, supply shortage of chips and semiconductors has continued to affect manufacturing. Of course manufacturing processes are wiser for the same, but their effects continue to be felt.

Supply-chain crisis

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “The two-wheeler industry continues to maneuver through the challenges presented by the pandemic and supply-chain crisis. Despite these testing circumstances, Suzuki Motorcycle India has witnessed a satisfactory demand, both from the domestic and overseas markets. In May 2022, we registered overall sales of 71,526 units.



Meanwhile, in May, we also commenced the deliveries of our highly anticipated 250cc sports adventure tourer, V-Strom SX. We are happy to announce that this motorcycle has garnered encouraging reviews so far. It is also being appreciated for its performance on daily basis, touring capabilities and features, adding to the overall riding experience. We are thankful to all our customers, dealer partners and staff members for their continuous support and belief in the brand, Suzuki”