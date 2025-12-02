Suzuki 2W Sales Nov 2025 at 1,22,300 Units – Registered YoY Growth

Suzuki 2W sales reached 1,22,300 units in November 2025, reflecting strong growth in both domestic and global markets despite a month-on-month decline

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has announced sales results for Nov 2025. The company ended the month on a positive note, taking total sales to 1,22,300 units, a 29.60% rise from 94,370 units sold in Nov 2024. This related to a volume increase of 27,930 units YoY.

Suzuki 2W Sales YoY Vs MoM Nov 2025

As demand continued to garner momentum in domestic markets, sales reached 96,360 units last month. This was up 23.01% from 78,333 units sold in the same month last year. Exports also received a significant boost, surging 61.75% to 25,940 units, compared to 16,037 units in Nov 2024.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, the company has seen a 5.39% decline. The company has witnessed its highest-ever monthly sales with 1,29,261 units sold in October 2025, which fell to 1,22,300 units in the past month. This was on account of lower domestic sales, which fell by 6.86% to 93,360 units from 1,03,454 units, while exports grew, albeit marginally, by 0.52% over 25,807 units shipped in Oct 2025.

Commenting on the company sales performance over the past month, Deepak Mutreja, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said the company is grateful for the trust customers place in the brand. “Their support, along with the dedicated efforts of our dealer network, continues to drive our growth. We are expanding customer engagement initiatives and experience-led programs to bring riders closer to the brand. Our focus remains on enhancing accessibility, after-sales experience, and community-building for sustained growth.”

In addition to sales, the company also witnessed improved attention to its after sales business as spare parts sales touched Rs 955 million in November 2025.

Suzuki 2W YTD Sales – Apr – Nov 2025

On a YTD basis, Suzuki 2W sales went up by 12.63% to 9,39,735 units. This was a YoY growth of 12.63% when compared to 8,34,370 units sold during the same period of last year. It related to an improvement in volumes by 1,05,365 units. New product launches coupled with several upgrades moved up sales to these heights.

Sales increased both in domestic and global markets. In India, sales stood at 7,70,286 units, up by 10.07% over 6,99,803 units while exports surged 25.92% to 1,69,449 units from 1,34,567 units shipped in the same period last year.

Suzuki also conducted several activities last month. This included the V-Strom SX Experience Day, a nationwide program that was held to assist riders explore the various capabilities of the V-Strom SX’s adventure-tourer. It was held in two places in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Surat (Gujarat), where in more than 500 motorcycle enthusiasts got a hands on experience of the motorcycle in terms of handling, comfort, stability, and suspension performance both in off and on road capabilities.