Suzuki 2W Sales Oct 2024 – Highest Ever Monthly Sales of 1.20 Lakh Units

Pearl Daniels
New Suzuki Burgman

Suzuki two wheeler sales touched 1.20 lakh units last month relating to a 19.45% YoY and 21.04% MoM growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. has released their sales data for October 2024. During the said month, the company has seen positive results both on a YoY and MoM basis while YTD sales also ended positively. However, this improved growth was primarily due to increase in domestic sales. The company has reported a marked decline in its exports.

Suzuki 2W Sales Oct 2024 – YoY

Suzuki sales (domestic + exports) in Oct 2024 stood at 1,20,055 units. This was a 19.45% YoY growth from 1,00,507 units sold in Oct 2023 relating to a volume increase of 19,548 units. Highly positive sales were seen in domestic markets with 1,04,940 units sold last month.

Suzuki 2W Sales Oct 2024

This was a 24.48% YoY growth from 84,302 units sold in Oct 2023. Domestic sales thereby commanded an 87.41% share. Sales were particularly boosted by the Access, Burgman and Avenis scooter range. Exports however, suffered a YoY setback. Exports dipped by 6.73% to 15,115 units in Oct 2024 from 16,205 units sold in Oct 2023. This related to a 1,090 unit volume decline with exports holding a 12.59% share.

Suzuki 2W Sales Oct 2024 – MoM

On a MoM basis as well, Suzuki has seen stronger demand in the domestic market as compared to its global sales. Domestic sales surged by 35.82% from 77,263 units sold in Sept 2024 relating to a 27,677 unit volume increase and a 77.90% share. Exports once again saw heavy decline by 31.05% from 21,922 units shipped in Sept 2024, a MoM decline by 6,807 units.

In October 2024, Suzuki launched the GSX-8R in its big bike segment especially for the festive season. The GSX-8R is presented in an attractive array of colour options and brings with it a higher level of real-world performance and advanced features. It rivals the Suzuki GSX-8R including Triumph Daytona 660 and upcoming Yamaha R7.

Suzuki India 2W Sales Grows by 10.36% – April to October 2024

Suzuki sales were up 10.36% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis to 7,39,930 units in the FY2025 period from 6,70,457 units sold in the same period of last year. This was a 69,473 unit volume increase. Once again, the company has reported stronger sales in domestic markets when compared with its exports.

Domestic YTD sales were up 17.51% to 6,21,470 units in FY2025 period from 5,28,870 units sold in FY2024 with an 83.99% share and 92,600 unit volume growth. This significant rise in domestic sales shows off the company’s efforts to maintain its position in the Indian two-wheeler segment. Exports, on the other hand, declined by 16.33% to 1,18,460 units in FY2025 from 1,41,587 units sold in the corresponding period of 2024 taking volumes down by 23,127 units to hold a 16.01% share.

