Suzuki 2W Sales Sep 2025 – 25% YoY and 11% YTD Growth

Strong festive season along with revised GST 2.0 tax structure augmented demand specifically in the sub-350cc segment

Suzuki Motorcycle India has posted strong domestic sales in September 2025. However, exports have fallen sharply. Reduced prices due to new GST reforms along with a spurt of purchases during the festive season has resulted in the company witnessing increased footfalls into company dealerships which could continue through the months ahead.

Suzuki 2W YoY and MoM Sales – Sept 2025

In Sept 2025, Suzuki 2W sales stood at 1,05,886 units in domestic markets. This was a 37.05% YoY growth from 77,263 unit sales of Sept 2024, relating to a 28,623 unit volume increase. Exports, on the other hand, dipped by 19.68% to 17,664 units, down from 21,992 unit sales of Sept 2024. Domestic sales commanded an 82.70% share while exports accounted for a 14.30% share. This took total YoY sales (domestic + exports) to 1,23,550 units, a 24.48% YoY growth from 99,255 units sold in Sept 2024 and related to a volume gain of 24,295 units

It was also on a MoM basis that the company witnessed stronger domestic sales which grew by 15.56% over 91,629 units sold in August 2025. Exports fell sharply by 20.81% as compared to 22,307 units shipped relating to a 4,643 unit decline. Total MoM sales (domestic + exports) thus improved by 8.44% over 1,13,936 units sold in Aug 2025, a volume increase by 9,614 units.

Suzuki 2W Q2 FY26 Sales

In the Q2 FY2026 period, Suzuki showed off strong demand both in domestic and export markets. Domestic sales were up 10.63% to 2,93,544 units from 2,65,345 units sold in Q2 FY2025 marking a 28,199 unit volume increase. In global markets, the company has seen its exports improve by 3.82% to 57,542 units from 55,424 units in the corresponding period of the previous year. This related to total sales of 3,51,086 units, a 9.45% increase over 3,20,769 units.

Suzuki 2W YTD Sales Analysis – April-Sept 2025

In terms of YTD sales, Suzuki Motorcycles India has once again shown an all-round increase. Sales in domestic markets improved by 10.44% to 5,472 units in the April-Sept 2025 period. It related to a 53,942 unit volume growth to command an 82.90% share. YTD exports were up 13.82% to 1,17,720 units from 1,03,415 units in the same period of the previous year. Total YTD sales grew by 11.01% to 6,88,174 units from 6,19,945 units.

New GST reforms came into effect from the 22nd of last month. Suzuki offers models such as the Access, Burgman Street, and Avenis scooters, while in the motorcycle segment, there are the Gixxer and V-Strom SX. As the company passes on full benefits to buyers as a result of a lower tax slab of 18%, as against a 28% before, price cuts range from Rs 7,823 to Rs 18,024, depending on model and variant. In September 2025, the company introduced the new 2025 Suzuki V-Strom SX adventure tourer and also flagged off a 10-day Himalayan Expedition for V-Strom SX owners from Delhi.