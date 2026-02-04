Suzuki Access ABS Variant Launch Price From Rs 92k – Safer Braking

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) has been known as a prominent scooter company with potent offerings like Access and Burgman Street. Next-Gen Suzuki Gixxer 150 and 250 offerings are in the works and until then, SMIPL has been updating its best-selling scooter, Access, with multiple new features.

The latest feature addition to 2026 Suzuki Access is in its braking department as it becomes India’s first family-format ICE scooter to offer a single-channel ABS. This gives more confidence to riders during braking on their daily commutes. Let’s take a closer look at prices and variants equipped with Access.

Suzuki Access ABS Variant

2026 Suzuki Access ABS Edition is offered in two variants and prices starts from Rs 93,328 (Ex-sh). These variants are Access Ride Connect ABS Edition which is priced at Rs 93,328 (Ex-sh) and then we have Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition which is priced at Rs 98,378 (Ex-sh).

Access Ride Connect ABS Edition and Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition are offered with four common colourways. These include Metallic Mat Black No.2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Solid Ice Green. Only Access Ride Connect ABS Edition gets Pearl Shiny Beige colour and only Access Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition gets Pearl Mat Aqua Silver colourway.

With addition of a single-channel ABS, 2026 Suzuki Access is now safer than it ever was as it offers more sure-footed braking experience. It regulates braking pressure to avoid a wheel locking situation during emergency braking on India’s unpredictable roads. Other features continue to be the same with their respective variants.

Notable attributes of Suzuki Access continue to be its TFT instrument cluster, Suzuki Connect app compatibility, turn-by-turn navigation, 12-inch alloy wheels at both ends, disc brake at the front, telescopic front suspension, large under-seat storage, LED headlights and more. Engine continues to be the same too at 125cc with around 8.5 PS and 10.2 Nm.

Statement from Suzuki Motorcycle India

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Kenichi Umeda – Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd, said, “Early this January, we marked an important milestone with the launch of Suzuki’s first electric scooter, the e-ACCESS, reinforcing our commitment to future-ready mobility. Today, we are happy to further strengthen our portfolio with the introduction of the Suzuki Access equipped with ABS.

With the addition of this ABS variant, we are expanding the range of choices within the Access family, enabling customers to select a variant that best aligns with their riding preferences. We remain committed to introducing new and relevant products that meet evolving customer expectations.”