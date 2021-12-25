Suzuki Access, Burgman 125cc Scooters Updated – New Colours Launched

New shades for Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street are in addition to the existing colour options

To ensure customers do not have to compromise in any way in terms of colour options, Suzuki Motorcycles India has introduced new shades for its 125cc scooters – Access and Burgman Street. These scooters are already offered in a wide range of colour options. New colour options are available for standard as well as Ride Connect editions of Access and Burgman Street. Price is the same as earlier.

Suzuki Access and Burgman Street new colours

Suzuki Access 125 Standard Edition is now available in two new colour options of ‘Metallic Dark Greenish Blue’ and ‘Metallic Matte Black’. In case of Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition, the scooter gets a new ‘Glossy Grey’ paint scheme. The ‘Glossy Grey’ colour option has also been added for Suzuki Burgman Street Standard Edition and Ride Connect Edition.

These new exciting colour options further enhance the youthful profile of the scooters. The Metallic Dark Greenish Blue has the greenish blue shade on most of the outer surfaces. The seat has a contrasting tan shade whereas the floorboard area sports a chocolaty look.

The Metallic Matte Black shade looks even more exciting with its blacked-out profile and contrasting maroon seat. The Glossy Grey paint scheme also has high-energy vibes that will appeal to young generation, especially in case of Burgman Street.

The scooters get a key safety update in the form of side-stand engine cut-off feature. This feature has been mandated by the government. With side stand interlock system, the engine will not start until the side stand is disengaged.

Forgetting to disengage the side stand is known to cause accidents. It usually happens when the side stand hits the road at high speed, causing disbalance and loss of control.

No other changes

Apart from the new colours and side-stand interlock system, there are no other changes for Suzuki Access and Burgman Street. Both scooters share the same 124cc, air cooled, single cylinder engine. It generates 8.7 ps of max power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox.

With its maxi-styled design, Burgman Street is sportier in comparison to Access. Burgman has features such as full-digital meter, sporty LED headlight and position light, LED rear combination light, windscreen, front disc brake and sporty muffler cover. Both scooters have ample underseat storage and charging port.

Ride Connect Editions of Suzuki Access and Burgman Street are equipped with Bluetooth-based connectivity platform. Users can access a range of smart features via Suzuki Ride Connect Application.

All info is displayed on the Bluetooth-enabled digital console. Some key connectivity features include missed call alert, caller ID, alerts for call, SMS and WhatsApp, over-speed warning, ETA updates, phone battery level display and turn-by-turn navigation.