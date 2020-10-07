Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters get updates to cater to a new age of connectivity

Suzuki Motorcycle India has just announced new connectivity features on its two scooters and follows similar announcements made by Hero MotoCorp and TVS. Suzuki has held a virtual press conference announcing new and improved features on the Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters. These are first of its kind in the 125cc scooter segment and cater to the new age of connectivity via the smartphone and called ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’.

Bluetooth Enabled Digital Console

Suzuki Motorcycle India has officially launched the Burgman Street and Access 125 scooters with Suzuki Ride Connect. This new smartphone connectivity platform is via the Ride Connector App currently available for download exclusively on Android OS. It allows the user to avail navigation, control calls and message using Bluetooth.

Initially only offered on the two scooters Access 125 and Burgman Street, the feature could also make its way onto the other products in the company lineup. Along with updating technology, the Access 125 scooter also gets LED position lights. Take a look at the detailed video below, explaining all the features of new Bluetooth enabled 2020 Suzuki Access and Burgman.

The Bluetooth Enabled Digital Console offers ETA updates, calls and SMS along with Whatsapp alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and missed call alerts and caller ID. Its over Speed Warning system allows the rider to set the desired speed limit. In the event of the scooter going above this set speed, an alert pops up on the digital console to warn the rider.

Phone battery level display, estimated time of arrival, Find My Scooter with last parked update are a part of this new Suzuki Ride Connect Bluetooth-enabled console. he displays are all big and bold for easy readouts.

Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India was present at the launch of these two scooters and states that the technology update was much in demand by today’s younger generation who want to stay connected while on the move. However, this does not in any way compromise the safety of the rider by using the mobile phone while riding the two wheeler. Apart from this new connectivity feature, rest of the features on Suzuki Burgman Street and Suzuki Access 125 remain the same.

Price and Colours

2020 Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters are powered by a 124 cc engines offering 8.6 hp and 10 Nm of peak torque. The Access 125 is priced at Rs.78,600 for the disc brake variant while the price for the drum brake variant is at Rs.77,700. The Burgman Street is priced at Rs.84,600. The addition of the connected technology has made the scooters costlier by Rs.5,500. All prices are ex-sh.

Colour options of the Suzuki Access 125 include New Matte Blue, Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Pearl Mirage White. The Burgman Street gets colours of New Matte Blue, Metallic Matte Roadfaux Red, Metallic Matte Black No.2, Metallic Matte Fibron Grey and Pearl Mirage White.