Suzuki Access CNG Variant Unveiled – Can Run On CBG Too

Using green fuels such as CNG, CBG and hydrogen is part of Suzuki’s multi-pathway strategy to achieve its carbon neutrality goals

At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Suzuki has showcased the CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) version of the Access scooter that can also run on CBG (Compressed Biomethane Gas). This could be introduced in India in the near future, as OEMs look for alternative fuel options other than battery-powered vehicles. While TVS is in the race with Jupiter CNG, Suzuki Access could be the first CNG/CBG powered scooter to be launched in India. Let’s get more details about these developments.

Suzuki Access CNG/CBG variant – Key features

In terms of its design, the Suzuki Access CNG/CBG variant is largely the same as petrol-powered Access sold in India. It does get a distinctive livery highlighting its use of green fuels. CNG and CBG have similar calorific values and can be used interchangeably in most engines.

Suzuki Access CNG/CBG variant has the gas tank mounted under the seat. This is a compact unit, designed to carry 6 litres of CNG/CBG. Filling nozzle is located just next to this gas tank. Suzuki Access CNG/CBG variant is also equipped with a 2-litre petrol fuel tank. This can be filled via an external fuel filler. When both tanks are full, Suzuki Access CNG/CBG variant will have a range of around 170 km.

There will be some reduction in power-to-weight ratio, as the additional equipment makes the Suzuki Access CNG/CBG variant heavier by around 10%. For context, petrol-powered Suzuki Access weighs 106 kg. There could be some reduction in power and torque output as well. The petrol-powered Access has a 124-cc engine that generates 8.4 PS and 10.2 Nm of torque.

Along with the CNG/CBG version of Access, Suzuki has also showcased a hydrogen-powered concept version of the Burgman 400 scooter. In this case, the hydrogen tank is mounted beneath the floorboard. This hydrogen-powered Burgman 400 utilizes hydrogen combustion for propulsion. It is not revealed how close Suzuki has come to launching its first hydrogen-powered scooter.

CBG – A boost for rural economy

While CNG and CBG are similar fuels, it is the CBG that has more benefits to offer. Suzuki’s CBG program not only aims to reduce carbon emissions but also generate new sources of income for rural households. At the Japan Mobility Show, Suzuki displayed a miniature model of a biogas plant. This has been built in collaboration with a dairy cooperative in India.

CBG is derived from dairy waste and the byproduct is also valuable in the form of organic manure. Both of these can benefit the rural economy when biomethane projects are carried out on a large scale across the country. Government policies also incentivize production of biomethane gas. Unlike CNG, which is a limited resource, CBG is classified as a renewable resource. Its production has a lower carbon footprint, as compared to CNG.

Source