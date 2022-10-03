Suzuki Access New Colour Launch – Dual Tone Green And White

Access 125 gets a 124cc engine that makes 8.6 bhp of power and 10 Nm of torque with decent frugality

125cc is one of the most competitive segments in scooters. Many often consider TVS Ntorq as the benchmark in this segment. But that is for people seeking thrills and performance. For many, Suzuki Access 125 strikes most things right. With a right mix of efficiency, performance, and looks, Access 125 is one of the most popular scooters in 125cc space.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), today launched a new exciting colour variant for its popular scooter, Suzuki Access 125. The ‘Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White’ colour has been introduced for Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect and Special Editions. The new colour will join the existing range to appeal to a broader customer base. This is the first time Suzuki Access has gotten a dual-tone colour theme. At the peak of festive season, Suzuki hopes to push sales further with the help of this new colour option.

Suzuki Access New Colour

This dual-tone colour theme is made up of Solid Ice Green and Pearl Mirage White. Solid Ice Green takes up most of the surface. Including centre part of its front apron, headlight cowl, front fender, and side panels. Pearl Mirage White is found on either side of front apron, and on the panels at the floorboard.

To contrast this new dual-tone theme, Suzuki has also given a brown coloured seat cover that pops and accentuates this new colour. Access 125 gets an external fuel filler cap finished in chrome which adds convenience. Access 125 gets round ORVMs that are also finished in chrome.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “As we step into the festive month, we are pleased to launch a new exciting colour variant for Suzuki Access 125 to further add to festivities. Idea is to offer refreshed, vibrant and youthful colour options for the customers to choose from. Suzuki Access 125 has proved its mettle in India and is considered to be a success story as it has managed to win people’s hearts across the country.”

Specs & Pricing

Suzuki Access new colour is only offered with Ride Connect Edition and Special Edition. Ride Connect Edition comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console. It enables features such as turn-by-turn navigation, incoming call, SMS and WhatsApp Alert display, missed call and unread SMS alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival.

Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White colour with Ride Connect Edition is offered with a choice of drum brakes with alloy wheels priced at Rs. 85,200. Upgrading to disc brakes with alloy wheels costs Rs. 87,200. Solid Ice Green / Pearl Mirage White colour is also offered with Suzuki Access 125 Special Edition which only gets a disc brake version. It is priced at Rs. 83,000 (all prices ex-sh, Delhi).

Suzuki Access new colour seems to be a tempting proposition and is expected to draw customers during festive season. In terms of rivals, Suzuki Access 125 competes with TVS Jupiter 125, Honda Activa 125, Yamaha Fascino 125, TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR, Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Suzuki’s own Avenis 125.