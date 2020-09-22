Suzuki Gixxer, Burgman, Access, Intruder – Aug 2020 Sales and Exports

Demand in the two wheeler segment in India is on a gradual rise following months of de-growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd has registered domestic sales of 53,142 units in August 2020 as against 62,752 units in August 2019. This was a de-growth of 15.31 percent while exports dipped 46.10 percent. Taking total sales into account, Suzuki sold a total of 57,906 units in August 2020 as against 71,631 units sold in August 2019, registering a YoY drop of 19 per cent. The company states that production levels are being restored to normal and with the upcoming festive season, sales should also be once again at pre COVID-19 levels.

Suzuki’s MoM improvement

Even as Suzuki noted a 15.35 percent dip in August 2020 sales in domestic markets to 53,142 units when compared to sales in the same month of the previous year, there was a significant MoM improvement by 84 percent when compared to 31,421 units sold in July 2020.

In domestic market, the Access scooter stood at No. 1 on the sales charts despite de-growth to 41,484 units, down 14.72 percent as against 48,646 units sold in August 2019. Also in the scooter segment was the Suzuki Burgman Street 125, at No. 2, with 8,215 units sold in the past month, a de-growth of 10.59 percent as compared to 9,188 units sold in August 2019.

In the motorcycle segment, the Gixxer was at No. 3 and also saw lower sales last month to 2,817 units down 37.75 percent as against 4,525 units sold in August 2019. Lower down the order, but posting positive growth was the Gixxer 250 and Intruder. Suzuki sold a total of 407 units of the Gixxer 250, up 88 units when compared to 319 units sold in August 2019. The Intruder also posted positive sales up a massive 191.89 percent to 216 units in the past month.

Suzuki Exports August 2020

Suzuki exported 4,767 units in August 2020, a 46.10 percent de-growth as against 8,844 units exported in August 2019 but it was an increase of 59.38 percent over 2,991 units exported in July 2020. It was the Gixxer series that stood at top two positions in terms of exports last month.

Gixxer exports were at 2,957 units, down 36.30 percent as against 4,642 units exported in August 2019. However, the Gixxer 250 exports surged as much as 2,600 percent to 1,026 units in the past month, up from only 38 units which were exported in the same month of the previous year.

De-growth was also noted in terms of the Burgman Street 125cc, Lets and Intruder. Burgman exports dipped 51.47 percent to 560 units while Lets exports fell 83.55 percent to 192 units. Suzuki exported only 32 units of the Intruder in August 2020, down 85.45 percent when compared to 220 units exported in the same month of the previous year. Suzuki Access failed to find any takers in global markets while the Hayate has been discontinued even it had noted exports of 1,389 units in August 2019.