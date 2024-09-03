Suzuki August 2024 Sales – India vs. Global Markets

Suzuki August 2024 Sales Snapshot – Performance in Numbers

August 2024 is marked by steady sales figures for Suzuki Motorcycle India, totalling 1,04,800 units. This figure reflects modest year-on-year growth of 1.42 percent. Up from 1,03,336 units sold in August 2023. Despite a slight month-on-month decline of 10.21 percent from July 2024, overall sales performance demonstrates resilience in a competitive market. These numbers indicate a stable demand for Suzuki motorcycles/scooters in India, albeit with slight fluctuations in sales trends.

Domestic sales for August 2024 reached 87,480 units, representing a 5.34 percent increase compared to August 2023, when 83,045 units were sold. This growth of 4,435 units showcases the strength of Suzuki’s presence in the Indian market. However, when compared to July 2024, there was a decrease of 13.04 percent, with 1,00,602 units sold in July. This decline suggests a possible impact of market conditions or seasonal factors influencing sales patterns.

Tracking Suzuki’s Year-to-Date Success in the Indian Market

Year-to-date domestic sales for FY25 show significant improvement, with 4,39,267 units sold compared to 3,60,712 units in YTD FY24. This increase of 21.78 percent indicates solid performance in the domestic market, highlighting Suzuki Motorcycle India’s ability to adapt to market demands and sustain growth. The difference of 78,555 units between YTD FY25 and YTD FY24 further highlights the upward trend in domestic sales.

Export sales for Suzuki Motorcycle India in August 2024 totalled 17,320 units, reflecting 14.64 percent decline compared to August 2023’s 20,291 units. Decrease of 2,971 units indicates challenges in international markets, potentially due to economic conditions or logistical constraints. However, compared to July 2024, export sales grew by 7.50 percent, with 16,112 units sold, suggesting some recovery or stabilisation in export demand.

Domestic Dominance: 84.36% of Suzuki’s YTD FY25 Sales

FY25 year-to-date export sales amount to 81,423 units, a significant decrease from the 1,11,244 units recorded in YTD FY24. Decline of 26.81 percent demonstrates the ongoing difficulties in the export segment, with a reduction of 29,821 units. Despite these challenges, Suzuki Motorcycle India continues to focus on maintaining a strong presence in international markets, aiming to recover lost ground.

Of SMIPL’s total sales, domestic market share for YTD FY25 stands at 84.36 percent. Emphasising the importance of the local market for Suzuki Motorcycle India. In contrast, the export market accounts for 15.64 percent of total sales in YTD FY25, reflecting a smaller but still vital segment of the company’s overall sales strategy. These figures illustrate the dual focus of Suzuki on both domestic and international markets, each playing a crucial role in the company’s sales dynamics.

Suzuki’s Domestic Gains vs. Export Pains: Sales Analysis

Analysing the sales performance, it becomes clear that Suzuki Motorcycle India has achieved stable growth in its domestic market, while facing challenges in export markets. Factors contributing to domestic sales growth include strong brand recognition, a diverse product lineup, and competitive pricing. On the export front, economic fluctuations and logistical issues may have impacted sales, necessitating strategic adjustments.

Looking ahead, the upcoming festive season presents an opportunity for Suzuki Motorcycle India to capitalise on increased consumer spending and potential sales boosts. The company is likely to focus on promotional activities, new product launches, and customer engagement initiatives to drive sales during this period. Market expectations remain cautiously optimistic, with anticipation for a rebound in both domestic and export sales.

Suzuki’s Festive Hope: Riding the Wave of Consumer Demand

Suzuki Motorcycle India’s August 2024 sales performance reflects a mixed outcome. This is reflected in steady growth in the domestic market and challenges in export sales. By adapting to market conditions and leveraging its strengths, the company aims to maintain its position as a key player in the motorcycle industry, navigating the complexities of both local and global markets.

Devashish Handa, Executive Vice President – Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “August has been yet another month of the continual YOY monthly growth trend that we have been experiencing in our domestic sale for which we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers for their continuous patronage and to our dealerships for their consistent effort to provide customer experience in line with expectations. As we approach the festive season, we are ready to meet the increasing demand and continue delivering excellence in both products and services.”