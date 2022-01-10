Suzuki Avenis Is 6 Millionth Vehicle To Rollout Of SMIPL Gurugram Plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls out 6 millionth vehicle, a celebratory Suzuki Avenis scooter units from its Gurugram plant

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has rolled out its 6 millionth vehicle at its Kherki Dhaula, Gurugram manufacturing facility. The 6th millionth celebratory unit is a Suzuki Avenis. This being Suzuki’s newest product launch, available at a starting price of around Rs 87k. With a launch in late 2021, deliveries of the 125cc scooter are set to begin anytime now.

SMIPL sells Access 125, Gixxer 250 and 150 series, and Burgman Street in India. Avenis 125cc scooter being the newest addition to the manufacturer’s product portfolio. Suzuki already enjoys a growing market share in the 125cc segment, and this is expected to further improve with the launch of Suzuki Avenis.

Suzuki December 2021 sales

Despite much lower volumes than manufacturers that sit atop the sales chart, Suzuki two-wheelers has been steady at the marketplace. The company considers India an important market considering its contribution to Suzuki’s global motorcycles sales volume.

Though its product portfolio isn’t elaborate, its products are well thought out when it comes to segment reach. The company retail sales in December 2021 at 42,609 units. YoY decline is reported at 6 percent, down from 45,332 units at volume decline of 2,723 units.

Sales were enough to place Suzuki above Royal Enfield, and Yamaha last month. MoM decline is reported at 13 percent, down from 49k units. It’s sales numbers place it outside of the top 4 two-wheeler manufacturers in the country but above all others on most months.

Suzuki’s 15 years in India

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This year marks the completion of Suzuki Motorcycle India’s 15 years in the country. It is indeed heartening to also announce the roll out of our 6 millionth Suzuki two-wheeler product in India from our Gurugram plant.

We are grateful to all our customers for their trust and loyalty that they have shown in the brand. I would also like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our dealer partners and suppliers who have continuously supported us by ensuring and delivering the quality products and services. All these efforts helped us to retain the customers’ long-term belief in the brand, Suzuki two-wheelers.

This 6 millionth milestone is a testament to our continued commitment to provide superior value to our customers in India. We are delighted that we could reach this landmark despite the challenges thrown by the second wave and the global semiconductor shortage across the world.”