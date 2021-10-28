Suzuki Baleno Made In India Scores 0 Safety Rating – Latin NCAP Crash Test

Baleno is one of the highest selling Suzuki cars globally, with a huge chunk of sales coming from India – Via their subsidiary Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is one of the best selling car in India. It is the best selling car in its segment, where it competes with the likes of Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. Baleno is made in India by Suzuki at their plant in Gujarat. It is from here, they supply the car to their subsidiary Maruti Suzuki, as well as export it to many countries.

Suzuki Baleno Crash Test 2021

It is this, made in India Suzuki Baleno that has been crash tested by Latin NCAP. It has scored a 0 star safety rating. Latin NCAP also crash tested Toyota Yaris, which scored 1 star safety rating. In their report, Latin NCAP states that – The Suzuki Baleno made in India with two airbags as standard achieved zero stars. The popular compact car achieved 20.03% in Adult Occupant box, 17.06% in Child Occupant box, 64.06% in Pedestrian Protection and Vulnerable Road Users box and 6.98% in Safety Assist box.

The Baleno offered in Europe, comes with 6 airbags and ESC as standard, while the model in Latin America is not offered with side body and side head airbags (curtain airbags) and ESC as standard. Suzuki refused to test the optional equipment to show its performance which opens the question of the effectives of those extra safety elements.

2021 Suzuki Baleno Structure

The Baleno was tested in frontal impact and side impact, whiplash and pedestrian protection. In the frontal impact the model showed stable structure performance. Side impact test showed high intrusion in the door with poor protection to the chest of the adult door during the test. Whiplash test showed marginal neck protection.

The zero stars result is explained by the poor side impact protection, marginal whiplash protection, lack of standard side body and head protection airbags, lack of standard Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and the decision of Suzuki of not recommending Child Restraint Systems (CRS) for the test. Pedestrian protection performance showed a reasonable level.

Stephan Brodziak, Latin NCAP Chairman said: “It is unfortunate to have another zero stars car from Suzuki, in this case the Baleno model, which in some countries is marketed as” Good, Nice, Baleno”, to which we should add “Low safety”.”

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Latin NCAP said: “Baleno’s zero star is part of an ongoing disappointment, after the Swift’s zero star rating some weeks ago. With specially poor safety performance in adult and child occupant protection on offer from Suzuki as standard to Latin American consumers.”