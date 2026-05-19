Suzuki Burgman 15 Debuts – 150cc Maxi Scooter, 14.2 bhp, 14” Wheels

Suzuki Motor Corporation, is popular for a host of vehicles across both 2W and 4W segments. Where scooters are concerned, Suzuki has the ever-popular Burgman maxi scooter lineup ranging across multiple displacement brackets. Primarily, there have been three engine segments with Suzuki Burgman brand – 125cc, 200cc and 400cc.

Breaking the convention, Suzuki has now introduced a new Burgman maxi scooter for Colombian market with a 150cc engine. Called Suzuki Burgman 15, this 150cc maxi scooter with a central spine has been launched exclusively in Colombia and is likely to be introduced in more markets. Let’s take a closer look.

Suzuki Burgman 15 Debuts

After launching the updated 2026 Burgman Street in India, Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched a larger 150cc Burgman 15 in Colombia which comes with a unique design and aesthetics of its own. Burgman 15 is positioned above Burgman Street (125cc) and below Burgman 200.

In terms of design, it is a bulbous maxi scooter. Front-end design is rather chunky, which lends it impeccable road presence. Front apron gets all the lighting elements which is split into three elements – outer reflector chambers with LED DRLs and a central projector setup. There is a decent-sized windscreen with a Black tint.

LED tail lights, LED turn indicators, single-piece seat with a pronounced step for pillion are notable elements. Unlike Burgman Street which is a step through scooter, Burgman 15 has a central spine where the 8L fuel tank is positioned. This liberates more space under the seat which stands at 25L.

Suzuki Burgman 15 rides on 14-inch alloy wheels, something that Burgman Street lacks in India. There is a disc brake setup at the front with ABS for added safety net. Other features include a Type-C USB port, keyless go system with smart key fob along with a fully digital TFT instrument cluster with connected features and turn-by-turn navigation.

New 150cc Engine

The scooter is suspended on telescopic front forks and rear twin shocker setup. Powering Suzuki Burgman 15 is a 149cc single-cylinder air cooled engine which is rated at 14.2 bhp of peak power and 14.2 Nm of peak torque. Seat height is 760 mm and kerb weight is 145 kg. Suzuki is not likely to launch Burgman 150 in India, even though it sort of looks like it would be a worthy rival to TVS Ntorq 150.

















