Suzuki Burgman 400 Makes India Debut At Suzuki Matsuri Event In Mumbai

Suzuki Motorcycle India surprised enthusiasts at the 2026 Suzuki Matsuri event in Mumbai today with the first-ever public showcase of Burgman 400 in India. While the event was primarily focused on the new Burgman Street, the unexpected appearance of the larger Burgman 400 grabbed attention, hinting at Suzuki’s interest in the premium maxi-scooter segment.

This marks the first time Burgman 400 has been displayed publicly in India, even though the scooter has been on sale in international markets like the US and Europe for years. Its presence at a customer-centric event like Matsuri suggests Suzuki is actively gauging buyer interest before making any official launch decision.

Premium Maxi-Scooter Positioning

Burgman 400 is positioned as a premium maxi-scooter, sitting well above the Burgman Street sold in India. Globally, it is priced at $8,799 (approx Rs 7.3 lakh), indicating that if launched in India, it will cater to a niche audience looking for performance-oriented scooters with touring capability.

The scooter features a 400cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission. It is designed to offer strong low-end performance along with smooth power delivery, making it suitable for both city rides and highway cruising.

Features and Hardware

Suzuki has equipped Burgman 400 with a comprehensive set of features. It gets dual LED headlamps, traction control system (STCS), dual-channel ABS and triple disc brakes for enhanced safety. The scooter rides on a 15-inch front wheel and features a link-type rear suspension with adjustable preload, aimed at balancing comfort and sporty handling.

Other highlights include a semi-digital instrument cluster with analog dials, spacious under-seat storage and front storage compartments with a charging socket. The overall design follows the maxi-scooter theme with a large body, comfortable seating and a focus on long-distance usability.

India Launch Possibility?

While Suzuki has not made any official announcement regarding its launch, showcasing Burgman 400 at a public event is a strong signal. With growing interest in premium scooters and touring-friendly two-wheelers in India, Burgman 400 could find a small but dedicated customer base. If launched, it will rival the BMW C400 GT which is priced at Rs 10.83 lakh ex-sh.