Suzuki Burgman Electric Debut Likely On 18th Nov – Chetak, iQube Rival

Suzuki Burgman electric scooter has been spied testing multiple times on public road – Launch is expected soon

Suzuki Motorcycle India Ltd has been having tremendous success with products that are specifically designed and developed for our market. The Suzuki Gixxer series kick started the upward progress for the Japanese two wheeler marker in India. Subsequent India-spec Suzukis, the Access, Burgman and Intruder, too quickly emerged as popular choices in their respective segments.

With demand for electric vehicles on the rise, Suzuki also has plans to enter this segment. Of the top two wheeler brands in India, Bajaj and TVS have already entered this segment with Chetak and iQube respectively. Hero MotoCorp has announced their plans to launch electric scooter in 2022. Honda and Yamaha also have plans to enter this segment.

Suzuki Burgman Electric Launch

Of the remaining big two wheeler brands, Suzuki is likely to be the next one to enter the electric two wheeler segment. Their Burgman electric scooter has been regularly spied testing in the NCR region. Earlier today, Suzuki two wheeler has shared a block your date email for 18th Nov. It is likely to be the global debut date of the Burgman electric scooter.

The electric version of the Burgman Street 125, sports the same design as seen on its petrol counterpart. It will be seen in a striking white and blue colour scheme to set it apart from its fossil fuel counterpart. It will ride on 12 inch front and 10 inch rear wheels. It will receive telescopic front fork and twin shock absorber at the rear along with disc brake in the front and drum brake at the rear with CBS.

Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter will continue to sport other features from its petrol powered counterpart that include a muscular body, LED head and tail lamps with LED turn indicators, tall windscreen, large and comfortable seating. It will also receive a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.

Suzuki Burgman Electric Made In India

Suzuki will continue with the strategy of designing its products specially for India with global technology platforms as base. The Suzuki electric scooter which is set to enter our market, will adopt an India-spec design package while the electric powertrain and battery will be shared with global models. The upcoming automatic two wheeler is the first proper electric scooter by the firm. Suzuki has been selling e-Lets in Japanese market for sometime now but with a range of just 30 km, it’s not exactly a global urban electric vehicle.

Suzuki would be focusing on developing a Lithium-ion battery pack for the automatic scooter in question. The performance levels of this electric scooter would be somewhere between the 110 cc and 125 cc segment standards. It will rival the likes of Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450x, Ola S1, and many others from Hero Electric, Ampere, Okinawa, etc.

Just like the India-spec Burgman and Intruder, the new Suzuki electric scooter for India is designed by the company’s local styling team. Suzuki feels that a typical prospective customer is willing to pay up to 20% more for an electric scooter over an IC-engined model with similar performance. That would be the price target for the new green scooter. In terms of numbers, the target price tag would be approx Rs 1 lakh.