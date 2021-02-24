Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Continues Testing – Chetak Rival Launch Likely In 2021

Launch of the new Suzuki Burgman electric scooter is expected later this year

Till now, electric two-wheeler segment in India has been largely dominated by startups such as Okinawa, Ather, Revolt, etc. It’s only recently that mainstream auto companies such as Bajaj and TVS have forayed in this segment. With immense potential for growth, other auto companies are also expected to launch their electric products in the near future.

Suzuki Burgman electric spied

Suzuki is currently testing its first electric scooter for the Indian market, which has been derived from its existing bestseller – Burgman Street. Latest spy shots are credit to automotive enthusiast Nitin Pahwa, who shared the images in Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group.

In terms of design, Suzuki Burgman electric looks almost identical to its gasoline counterpart. Everything from headlamps to fenders, turn indicators, windscreen, rear view mirrors, side panels and grab rails are largely the same as existing Burgman.

Talking about features that give Suzuki Burgman electric its unique identity, the scooter could be launched in new colour options. It was recently spotted with a dual-tone white and blue colour scheme, which is not available with existing Burgman. The current Burgman is offered in Matte Blue colour option, which is different from that of Burgman electric.

Other colour options currently available for Burgman include Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red. It is possible that some of these colour options may be used for the electric variant.

Talking about functional changes, Burgman electric obviously does not have the exhaust system. Suspension at the rear is also different. In comparison, current Burgman has the swingarm on the left side.

Suzuki Burgman electric powertrain

Details about battery pack and motor have not been revealed yet. Burgman electric is expected to deliver the same level of performance as its fossil fuel counterpart. Current Burgman is powered by a 124 cc air cooled SOHC engine that is capable of delivering 8.7 ps of max power at 6750 rpm and 10 Nm of max torque at 5500 rpm. The maxi scooter utilizes a CVT transmission. Burgman electric could have a 3-4 kWh battery pack connected to a motor with 4-6 kW power output.

Suzuki Burgman electric is expected to get Bluetooth enabled digital console, which was launched recently for current Burgman. It offers a range of features such as turn-by-turn navigation, over speed warning, phone battery level display, alerts for calls, SMS and WhatsApp message, caller ID, missed call alert and ETA updates.

Suzuki Burgman electric will be a lifestyle product, priced above Rs 1 lakh. It is expected to offer a range of up to 90 km and top speed of around 80 kmph. It will take on rivals such as Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak, and TVS iQube.