Suzuki Burgman Electric Scooter Spied Up Close – Chetak, Ather Rival

Suzuki is expected to launch an electric scooter with the Burgman moniker sometime later this year

With a rise in electric mobility solutions, many manufacturers are looking to introduce electric offerings in the near future especially in the two-wheeler segment. Plus with stricter emission norms in place, electric powertrains make good sense to bring down harmful pollutants in the air.

Over recent past, many new electric scooters have been launched or revealed in India and many other manufacturers are planning to introduce such models in coming future. One of them is Suzuki which is planning to bring an electrified version of its power scooter Burgman.

Latest Spy Shots

Two prototypes of the electric scooter were recently spotted testing again in Delhi-NCR. Like in previous instances, the biggest highlight from the images is the absence of an exhaust canister which is clearly visible.

The electric scooter is very similar to Burgman Street in terms of its design. Both test mules sported the same white and blue dual-tone paint scheme as in previous sightings.

Suzuki had first revealed its intentions of developing an electric scooter for the Indian market back in 2018. However, at the time it wasn’t known that the Japanese manufacturer will be branding it as Burgman. Although tagging it as Burgman does seem a sensible decision since Suzuki’s first electric scooter will be expensive and it needs a strong donor with attractive styling and features to justify its price.

Design & Features

Speaking of its styling, it carries forward the maxi-style design of its petrol counterpart. It sports a white-blue paint scheme with blue highlights on the lower parts of the side panel and near handlebars.

It also features dual shock absorbers now in order to handle the extra weight from the lithium-ion battery packs. Although it does feature standard telescopic forks at front and alloy wheels which are carried from the regular model.

Apart from this, Suzuki is also set to offer all features which come on Burgman Street as standard on the electric scooter. These include an LED headlamp, LED taillights, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth as well as smartphone connectivity. A couple of months ago, Suzuki released the latest version of Suzuki Connect which now offers features such as Whatsapp alerts, SMS and CALL alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, charging status, riding status, etc.

Expected Specifications

Details of its powertrain are yet to be disclosed although one could expect Suzuki to offer a battery pack of 3-4 kWh and paired to a motor generating 5-6 kW of power. Its single-charge range would be around 80-90 km while it can attain a clock speed of around 80 kmph. It is expected to be offered at a price of over 1 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its launch, it will compete against the likes of TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450X.

Source