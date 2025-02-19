Suzuki Cappuccino Sportscar Rendered Based On Swift Design

Suzuki is a known brand in Kei cars and Cappuccino has been a prominent Kei car of the past. Speculations suggest a revival of Cappuccino along with Toyota and Daihatsu versions of the same 2-door convertible Roadster formula. A recent render of Suzuki Cappuccino has spawned on the internet with design inspirations from Swift. Let’s take a look.

Suzuki Cappuccino Sportscar

The prospect of a Suzuki roadster with 2-doors, a convertible roof and a RWD powertrain setup is quite exciting. Embodying all these attributes, we have Suzuki Cappuccino, a Kei car Roadster that has been popular in the past. Revival of this iconic nameplate could be the ticket for Suzuki to make a bigger impact in the automotive world and rival Mazda MX-5.

The new Swift has inspired this new render of Suzuki’s MX-5 rival and it looks glorious. Even though this might not be the design direction Suzuki could take, we wish the production version look as cool as this render, whenever it is launched.

Suzuki Cappuccino render has a long bonnet with a reinforced A Pillar area. The front fascia borrows Swift’s LED projector headlights with boomerang-shaped LED DRLs. There’s a large grill at the front with glass black elements to lend a sporty appeal. There’s no fog lights in Cappuccino and we can see sporty C-shaped lines in this area instead.

There are interesting air vent elements on front quarter panels and retractable flush door handles are other notable elements on this render. Alloy wheels look sporty and muscular. There are just two seats inside along with a boot section at the back. Behind the seat headrests, we can see roll-over protection as well.

We can expect a retractable soft top made of fabric, which is a lighter solution than a hard top. There will be many modern amenities and features in Suzuki Cappuccino, in keeping with modern trends. When launched, it will make quite a stir among the enthusiasts.

What to expect?

Kei cars have been a success in Japan, owing to their size, efficiency and cuteness factor. However, they are not exactly known to be practical and versatile in terms of roominess. So, the new Cappuccino is speculated to be larger than Kei car segment and might debut in 2026 with a launch in 2027.

Toyota is likely to spawn a badge engineered version called S-FR and Daihatsu version called Copen. The obvious rival is Mazda Miata MX-5, which has emerged as a proper enthusiast sportscar for the masses. So, a length of 3.9m and a wheelbase of around 2.4m, which aligns with Daihatsu Vision Copen Concept.

Because of the larger size, Suzuki can fit a larger engine than the original Cappuccino. Say, a 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine that is pumping out 150 bhp of peak power with a RWD setup. Weight will be a factor and Suzuki Cappuccino might weigh close to 1 ton or 1.1 ton mark. Since it is an enthusiast car, Suzuki might offer both manual and automatic gearbox options.

Source