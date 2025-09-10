Suzuki Developing 1.5L Turbo Petrol, 85% Ethanol and Plug-In Hybrid Engines

In the journey towards carbon neutrality, Suzuki has come a long way. However, the destination is still far away and the company has now come up with a multi-pronged roadmap for the next decade to incorporate new and better powertrains with Green credentials. This roadmap contains elements that are likely to be a bridge between carbon neutrality and cost-sensitivity.

The company plans to implement this roadmap in 10 years, by 2035. This multi-pronged approach put-out by Suzuki includes 1.5L Turbo Petrol engines with DI technology (Direct Injection), Gen-2 plug-in Hybrid vehicles, Gen-2 EVs with longer range along with Suzuki Flex Fuel vehicles for India beginning as early as 2025.

Suzuki Developing 1.5L Turbo Petrol Engine

The current 1.5L NA Petrol and Turbo Petrol engines will be developed further across 2025 and beyond to be more fuel efficient than they are now. Around 2030, Suzuki is planning to roll out a new 1.5L Turbo Petrol engine with DI technology (Direct Injection). This roll-out is likely to happen by the year 2030.

This new 1.5L DI Turbo Petrol engine is likely to pack a lot more performance than the 102 bhp of NA Petrol setup. Rivals with DI Turbo Petrol engines are cranking out up to 160 PS. Beyond 2030, Suzuki aims to launch next-gen powertrains too which will be capable of combusting next gen alternative fuels of the time.

Gen-2 Plug-In Hybrids

While Maruti Suzuki and Suzuki have a diverse portfolio of mild hybrid engine options, they don’t have any Plug-In Hybrids Electric Vehicles (PHEVs). The company plans to advance into the current Mild Hybrid technology, dubbed Super Ene-Charge, and eventually move into the next generation of Hybrid tech, which is PHEVs.

These next generation PHEVs are expected to roll out by 2030 and will pack a sizable battery to carve out a meaningful pure electric range. Suzuki is also working on their next-gen Digital Hybrid engines expected to roll out by 2035.

Gen-2 EVs

Apart from Petrol and PHEVs, Suzuki will advance into next-gen EV technology which will aim at bringing higher range. The company will work on reducing cost of batteries to scale up EV tech while still being price competitive to cater to cost-sensitive markets like India. The company mentions that the development of first wave of EVs have commenced aiming at A and B segments along with Kei segments.

Flex Fuel India Launch This FY

While 1.5L Turbo Petrol, PHEVs, next-gen EVs are further into the roadmap, FFVs (Flex Fuel Vehicles) are closer than they appear (pun intended). Since April 2025, Maruti Suzuki commenced deliveries of E20 compatible vehicles, while E85 (85% Ethanol) FFVs will launch in India within this fiscal year.

Apart from FFVs, Suzuki is also investing in alternate fuel technologies including fuels like compressed biogas and bioethanol. These alternate fuel-powered powertrains are expected to fill in the gaps while the company aims to progress towards carbon neutral powertrains.

