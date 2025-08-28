Suzuki e-Access Could Launch Next Month Rivaling Activa e, Ola, Chetak, iQube

Indian mainstream 2W manufacturers and Indian 2W startups have shown great enthusiasm towards electric scooter segment. However, the Japanese 2W manufacturers like Suzuki are now emerging into the scene. With e-Access, Suzuki aims to crash this party and launch might be sooner than you think. Let’s take a closer look at a probable launch timeline.

Suzuki e-Access Launch Timeline

At the 2025 Auto Expo, Suzuki Motorcycle India showcased its first ever electric vehicle in the form of e-Access. This premium electric scooter was showcased beside 2025 Access (125 dropped from its name). While Suzuki launched 2025 Access, the launch of e-Access was reserved for later.

That later seems to be fast approaching as the company is speculated to launch e-Access in September 2025. It will lock horns with other premium family-format electric scooters like Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Hero Vida VX2, Ather Rizta and of course, the Activa e from Honda. Access’ Activa rivalry will be ported over to electric scooter segment as well.

Where design is concerned, e-Access looks like an extension of Access’ overall design and appearance. e-Access is a tad sharper in design and it gets LED headlight setup in handlebar cowl, a neatly laid out front apron, sleek side panels, a long and practical seat, stylish rear tail lights, smart-looking alloy wheels, a flat footwell and a sizeable under-seat storage.

What to expect?

Powering the Suzuki e-Access electric scooter is a 3.07 kWh LFP battery pack that sends juice to a 4.1 kW electric motor mounted on its swingarm. Claimed range from this scooter is 95 km and claimed top speed is 71 km/h. Claimed charging time is 4h and 30m to go from 0% SOC to 80% SOC.

Coming from Suzuki, one might expect great fit and finish, overall polish, reliability, sensible functionality and everyday practicality. Suzuki will also lay emphasis on fast charging with fast charging stations to be installed in as many as 30 major EV hotspots in the country.

There will be a TFT instrument cluster With a holistic approach, Suzuki is set to enter one of the most contested segments in India’s 2W segment. Pricing is under the wraps and will be revealed at launch, which is likely to happen next month in September 2025.