Suzuki e-Access Subscription And Flexible Rental Plans – 1 Day To 1 Year

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has announced a strategic partnership with Royal Brothers Rentals to introduce flexible rental and subscription services for its two-wheelers. The initiative begins with the Suzuki e-Access electric scooter and marks Suzuki’s entry into the growing mobility subscription space. Suzuki e-Access is the company’s first electric scooter in India. It is priced from Rs 1.88 lakh ex-sh, and delivers a claimed range of 95 kms. Now,

Under this collaboration, customers will be able to rent or subscribe to the Suzuki e-Access for periods ranging from as short as 24 hours to as long as one year. The program is designed to cater to both short-term users and those seeking longer-term mobility solutions without committing to outright ownership.

Service Rollout Across 7 Cities

The service will initially be available across seven key cities — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Gurugram. Customers can access the scooter through Royal Brothers Rentals’ established platform and network in these markets. Suzuki stated that the partnership may be expanded in the future to include additional models from its portfolio.

Focus On Flexible Mobility

The Suzuki e-Access, positioned as an everyday urban commuter electric scooter, is aimed at customers seeking practical electric mobility. Through this rental and subscription model, users will be able to experience the scooter’s performance and usability before making a long-term purchase decision.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said that mobility preferences are evolving, with customers increasingly looking for flexibility and real-world experience before making long-term commitments. He added that the collaboration enables multiple usage formats, strengthening accessibility to Suzuki’s electric offering.

Royal Brothers Rentals also highlighted that the partnership brings together Suzuki’s engineering strength with its rental network, offering customers a commitment-free way to experience electric mobility.

Expanding Into Subscription-Based Mobility

The move signals Suzuki’s intent to participate in India’s growing mobility-as-a-service ecosystem. With increasing interest in electric vehicles and changing ownership patterns, subscription and rental models are emerging as viable alternatives, particularly in urban markets.

By starting with the e-Access, Suzuki appears to be using the rental channel as a way to accelerate electric adoption, improve product exposure and widen its customer base without relying solely on traditional dealership sales. More details regarding expansion plans and additional model inclusion are expected in the coming months.