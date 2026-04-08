Suzuki eVitara Scores 4 Star Safety At ANCAP – Australia, New Zealand

Suzuki eVitara Scores 4-Star ANCAP Rating – 5-Star Bharat NCAP Score Highlights Strong Safety Credentials

Suzuki eVitara, the brand’s first global electric SUV, has secured a 4-star safety rating in the latest crash tests conducted by ANCAP (Australasian New Car Assessment Program). The rating applies to all variants sold in Australia and New Zealand, where the SUV was introduced in March and April 2026 respectively.

Despite falling short of a 5-star ANCAP score, the eVitara demonstrates a well-rounded safety package with strong performance across multiple parameters. Notably, the same SUV has already secured a 5-star safety rating in Bharat NCAP crash tests in India for both adult and child occupants, highlighting differences in testing protocols and scoring systems across regions.

ANCAP Crash Test Performance

As per ANCAP results, Suzuki eVitara scored:

– 77% in Adult Occupant Protection

– 87% in Child Occupant Protection

– 79% in Vulnerable Road User Protection

– 71% in Safety Assist systems

The passenger compartment remained stable in frontal crash tests, with good protection offered to most critical body regions. However, chest protection for the driver was rated as marginal to weak in certain scenarios, which impacted the overall score.

In side impact and pole tests, the SUV delivered strong results with maximum points. However, the absence of a centre airbag and marginal performance in far-side impact tests affected its rating.

Safety Features & ADAS Suite

Suzuki has equipped eVitara with a comprehensive safety package as standard across variants. These systems showed good real-world performance in most scenarios, especially AEB for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. Key highlights include:

– Dual frontal, side and curtain airbags

– Driver knee airbag

– Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) with multiple scenarios (car, pedestrian, cyclist, junction, head-on)

– Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Emergency Lane Keeping (ELK)

– Speed Assist System with speed sign recognition

India vs Global Safety Perspective

Suzuki eVitara is manufactured at the company’s Gujarat plant, which serves as a global production hub. Units produced in India are exported to multiple international markets including Australia and New Zealand, reinforcing India’s role in Suzuki’s EV strategy.

While ANCAP has awarded eVitara a 4-star rating, the SUV’s 5-star Bharat NCAP score positions it among the safer offerings in the Indian market. The variation highlights how different crash test protocols, scoring weightages and safety feature requirements can influence final ratings. Overall, Suzuki eVitara emerges as a strong contender in the electric SUV space, combining global safety standards with a comprehensive ADAS suite, even if it narrowly misses out on a top ANCAP rating.