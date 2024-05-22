Suzuki eWX Patented In India – 2025 WagonR Electric To Rival Tiago EV?

With a high level of localization, Maruti will be able to launch its entry-level EV hatchback at an affordable price point

Although late in the EV race, Maruti Suzuki is currently stepping up focus in the electric segment. Maruti’s first electric car will be the eVX compact SUV, planned for launch in 2025. Another key project is the eWX, an affordable electric car that will take on the likes of Tata Tiago and MG Comet EV.

Suzuki eWX patented in India

Upcoming eWX electric hatch was showcased last month at the 2024 Bangkok Motor Show. Suzuki has now filed the design patent for eWX in India. The overall design is largely the same as the model that was unveiled last year. In Suzuki’s terminology, the eWX is referred to as an EV miniwagon. It has a quirky, attractive profile, with the tallboy design similar to that of WagonR.

Exteriors boast of unique features such as rectangular LED lighting elements on top and vertically positioned ice cube LED headlamps. Suzuki eWX has a prominent front bumper with hexagonal detailing. The lighting setup design format at the front has been copied at the rear in most parts.

Other key highlights include thick body cladding and smooth body panelling. The sheet metal across the bonnet and doors is largely flat, which helps achieve a clutter-free profile for the electric hatch. This is in line with the minimalistic approach being used for designing EVs across the globe. Dimensionally, Suzuki eWX is 3,395 mm long, 1,475 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall.

One of the features that instantly grabs attention is the use of neon yellow highlights. Suzuki eWX has these eye-catching accents on the front bumper, alloy wheels and the windows. Overall, eWX design seems to be a seamless integration of various rounded rectangular shapes. While being unique, this design format also comes across as being friendly and lively.

Maruti Suzuki eWX interiors

Experimentation with rounded rectangular shapes continues on the inside. It is evident across the dashboard, the horizontally positioned integrated infotainment and instrument screens and the control hub located between the front seats.

Doors and seats also follow the same design approach. Even the steering wheel comes in a unique rounded squarish design. The neon yellow theme has been extensively used across the dashboard, doors and the seats. Interiors are largely minimalistic and focus on ensuring roominess and comfort.

Maruti eWX range, launch date, pricing

eWX tech specs have not been revealed. Concept eWX was showcased with a claimed range of 230 km. It is possible that the production model could get a longer-range version as well. Talking about the launch date, Maruti eWX could take a couple of years to reach showrooms. It could be launched in the financial year 2026-27.

With a high level of localization, Maruti should be able to launch the eWX electric hatch at a starting price of around Rs 10 – 12 lakh. Prices could be even lower, as battery packs are getting cheaper with each passing year. Large scale production will also help reduce overall costs.