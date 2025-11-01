Suzuki Fronx ASEAN NCAP Results Out – Scores 5 Star Rating

Maruti Suzuki Fronx has been one of India’s best-selling vehicles ever since it launched. A combination of factors dictate this vehicle’s success. These include design, Maruti Suzuki brand factor, hassle-free ownership, fuel efficiency and decent equipment. A crash safety rating is the only one this vehicle lacks in India to make it a complete package.

That said, Suzuki Fronx designed for the ASEAN market has just undergone a crash test by ASEAN NCAP agency. This particular Suzuki Fronx was made in Indonesia at the Cikarang plant aimed at ASEAN countries like Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Suzuki Fronx ASEAN NCAP Results

The crash test scores for 2025 Suzuki Fronx were quite remarkable as this B Segment SUV scored a full-fat 5 Star rating. Variants tested by ASEAN NCAP were of MY25 version with a kerb mass of 1060 kg. 6 airbags came as standard fitment and comes powered by a 1.5L NA Petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed torque converter.

For ASEAN market, Suzuki Fronx comes equipped with a few features not seen with India-spec model. These include ADAS and front ventilated seats. ADAS is not fitted as standard, but is optional and comprises comprehensive autonomous features like auto emergency braking and lane keep assist, among others.

Safety ratings

2025 Suzuki Fronx scored a total of 29.37 points in adult occupant safety tests (13.74 points for frontal impact, 7.63 points for side impact and 8 points for head protection tech). Where child occupant safety is concerned, Fronx scored a total of 38.94 points (17.94 points in dynamic tests, 9 points for vehicle based tests, 12 points for installation and 0 points for child detection).

Other notable assessments include safety assist tests where Fronx bagged a total of 16.5 points and a total of 8 points for motorcyclist safety. ASEAN NCAP concluded these crash safety tests saying “The new Suzuki FRONX performed well under the current 2021-2025 ASEAN NCAP assessment protocol by obtaining an overall score of 77.70 points. Based on the achieved scores have made the new Suzuki FRONX eligible to be awarded with 5-Star ASEAN NCAP rating.

It has to be noted that these tests were performed on ASEAN-spec Suzuki Fronx manufactured in Indonesia. India-spec Maruti Suzuki Fronx is yet to be crash tested by Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, while the company’s internal crash testing results promise stellar performance.

