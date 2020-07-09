Suzuki Gixxer 155 and Gixxer 250 range prices increased – July 2020

The Suzuki Gixxer BS6 series is now significantly more expensive than their rivals

The Suzuki Gixxer BS6 family which consists for four variants – Gixxer, Gixxer SF, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 250 SF – has received a price hike. The move to increase the prices comes just two months after the introduction of BS6 upgrades which was also accompanied by considerable inflation.

The Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer BS6 variants are dearer by up to INR 2,070. The Gixxer is now priced at INR 1,13,941 while the fully faired Gixxer SF retails at INR 1,23,940. The Gixxer SF MotoGP edition is priced at INR 1,24,970. This make the 155 cc Gixxer twins significantly more expensive than their competitors.

The Gixxer 250 BS6 witnesses a hike of INR 2,041 to 1,65,441 while the Gixxer 250 SF and 250 SF MotoGP edition receive price hike of INR 2,140 (INR 1,76,140) and INR 2,041 (INR 1,76,941) respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Suzuki Gixxer 155, 250 – July 2020 Price list

Suzuki New Price Old Price Diff Gixxer 155 1,13,941 1,11,871 2,070 Gixxer SF 155 1,23,940 1,21,870 2,070 SF 155 MotoGP Edition 1,24,970 1,22,900 2,070 Gixxer 250 1,65,441 1,63,400 2,041 Gixxer SF 250 1,76,140 1,74,099 2,041 SF 250 MotoGP Edition 1,76,941 1,74,900 2,041

There are no changes on any of the four motorcycles. The Gixxer and Gixxer SF are powered by a 155 cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine which developed 13.4 hp and 13.8 Nm of torque. Transmission is a 5-speed unit. The twins lock horns with the likes of Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS, TVS Apache RTR 160, Honda X-Blade, Yamaha FZS and the newly launched Hero Xtreme 160R.

The quarter liter contenders employ a 249 cc oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is tuned to develop 26.5 hp and 22.2 Nm of torque. The motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The Gixxer 250 twins compete with the Yamaha FZ-25 and KTM Duke 250. While the 155 variants make do with single-channel ABS, the 250 cc variants offer dual-channel system. All the four variants feature LED headlamps and fully digital instrument cluster, and front and rear disc brakes.

Suzuki Motorcycles India did not reveal any reason for the price hike. We think it is to compensate for the rising input costs and reduced sales during the pandemic. More two wheeler manufacturers may announce similar price hikes in the near future but increased burden is the last thing a prospective customer wants during these difficult times.

In related news, Suzuki is working on Intruder 250 cruiser. The stylish cruiser will be deriving its motor from the Gixxer 250 but we expect the gear ratios to be tweaked to suit relaxed cruising. The motorcycle is likely to derive its sporty styling from the existing 155 cc variant. One can expect the Suzuki Intruder 250 to feature LED headlamp, fully digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels, front and rear discs with dual-channel ABS, and so on.