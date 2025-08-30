Suzuki Gixxer 250 Recall Issued Over Rear Brakes – 5K Units Affected

Suzuki’s 250cc lineup consists of some of the most underrated motorcycles on sale in India. Two of these motorcycles have now been recalled over rear brake assembly issues. Affected motorcycles will be attended by the company and the issue will be fixed at no additional cost on buyers.

Suzuki Gixxer 250 Recall Issued

One of the leading 2W manufacturers in India, Suzuki has always been popular for its scooters like Access and Burgman Street. The company’s answer to Bajaj’s Pulsar, Yamaha’s FZ and TVS’ Apache is Gixxer lineup, offered in 150cc and 250cc powertrain options.

The larger 250cc lineup contains Gixxer 250 (street naked), Gixxer SF 250 (supersport) and V-Strom SX (adventure tourer). Both the 250cc Gixxers have now been recalled as these motorcycles face issues with their rear brake assemblies.

A total of 5,145 units of Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have been recalled. These affected motorcycles were manufactured between February 2022 and June 2025. Owners can check this timeline against their VIN numbers or enquire at their nearest service centre.

As per the company, the issue is due to the use of rear brake assemblies dedicated for V-Strom SX on Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250, resulting in improper contact between rear pads and brake discs. This improper contact between pads and discs will lead to uneven wear and reduced braking performance.

What next?

Now that the recall has been initiated, service centre will contact their nearest customers and schedule an appointment. Brake assemblies will be replaced by Suzuki at no additional cost passed on to the users.

Both Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 are known to be underrated motorcycles in India and do not perform very well where sales are concerned. Both motorcycles come equipped with a 249cc single-cylinder SOHC 4V oil-cooled engine, capable of generating around 26 bhp and 22 Nm, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

