Suzuki Gixxer 250, SF250 Recalled In India Over Excessive Vibration Issues

While Gixxer 250 competes against the likes of Bajaj Dominar 250, Yamaha FZ25 and KTM 250 Duke, SF250 competes against Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 and KTM RC 200

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited has issued a recall for its quarter-litre offerings in the country- Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250. The former being a naked streetfighter while the latter being an entry-level faired superbike. The reason given for this recall is that certain customers have felt excessive vibrations on the bike.

Cause of Recall

While the official notification issued by the company is difficult to decode, the main synopsis concluded is that excess vibration is felt due to improper positioning of the balancer shaft in the engine. It further says that the incorrect positioning of crank balancer gear drive may lead to two out of the six mounting lugs of taillamp being compromised in worst-case vibration.

However, the bikemaker has maintained that this would not affect the functioning of the motorcycle in any way. A total of 199 units that were manufactured between August 12, 2019 and March 21, 2021 have been affected by this latest recall.

Although, there has been no official confirmation sent from Suzuki India to company workshops yet regarding this development. However, it has been revealed that the repair work for this would only take a couple of hours.

The Japanese brand is likely to send out notifications to affected customers through emails or text messages. Given, the current situation of rising cases of the Covid-19 pandemic, Suzuki would want customers to schedule an appointment before visiting a workshop in order to ensure minimum waiting time. As usual, the repair activity would be carried out free of cost to the customer.

Gixxer 250, SF250 Specs

Suzuki introduced the BS6 compliant Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF250 last year. Both models are powered by the same 249cc 4-valve SOHC single-cylinder oil-cooled motor that pumps out 26.13 bhp at 9300rpm and 22.6 Nm of peak torque at 7300rpm. These figures are slightly lower than their BS4 counterparts. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Both motorcycles also share the same cycle parts.

They are underpinned by a diamond frame which is suspended on telescopic forks up front and a swingarm-mounted mono-shock at rear. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends which are assisted by dual-channel ABS. Both receive a 12-litre fuel tank. While Gixxer 250 weighs 156 kilos, its faired sibling weighs slightly heavier at 161kg due to its extra body panels.

Made in India Gixxer 250 was recently launched in Japan at a price of JPY 4,48,800 ( equivalent to 3.09 lakh). In India, it can be availed at a price of INR 1.67 lakh, ex-sh.