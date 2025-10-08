Suzuki Gixxer Lineup Updated With New Colours – Gets Festive Benefits

Contesting in the highly competitive 150cc to 160cc segment, Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF have been some of the most potent motorcycles on sale. Both motorcycles have been updated by Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) ahead of the festive season with new colourways to establish a fresh colour palette with these motorcycles.

Suzuki Gixxer Lineup Updated

Ahead of the festive season, Suzuki Motorcycles India has introduced a new excitement with their 155cc Gixxer lineup. We’re talking about the Gixxer and Gixxer SF motorcycles (both 155cc), which have been updated with a host of new colours. Also, there are exciting festive offers from SMIPL to boost sales.

There are three new colours offered with Gixxer. These include Metallic Oort Gray + Pearl Mira Red, Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Oort Gray and Metallic Triton Blue + Glass Sparkle Black. Prices start from Rs 1,26,421 (Ex-sh, Delhi). Additionally, customers can avail up to Rs 5k exchange benefits and up to Rs 6k in insurance benefits.

Gixxer SF, on the other hand, is being offered with two new colours. These include Metallic Oort Gray + Pearl Mira Red and Glass Sparkle Black + Metallic Oort Gray. Prices start from Rs 1,37,231 (Ex-sh, Delhi). Additional customer benefits include up to Rs 5k exchange offer and up to Rs 7k in insurance benefits.

Both bikes are also eligible for an extended warranty at a discount price of Rs 2k. There are 100% loan benefits or no hypothecation benefits, aiding through purchasing decisions. SMIPL is also hosting Suzuki Moto Fest across dealerships where customers get a chance to experience Gixxer range of motorcycles and receive assured gifts on test rides and purchase.

Gixxer and Gixxer SF are powered by the same 155cc single-cylinder SOHC engine with peak power of 13.6 PS and peak torque of 13.8 Nm, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. LED headlights, fully digital instrument cluster with Suzuki Ride Connect integration, single-channel ABS, preload adjustable rear mono-shock are notable elements of these motorcycles.

Statement from SMIPL

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “The fresh colours of GIXXER SF and GIXXER underline Suzuki’s commitment to blending style, performance and innovation while catering to the aspirations of young Indian riders.

With these enhancements, the motorcycles reflect Suzuki’s engineering and design philosophy, combining sporty character with comfort for both everyday city rides and long-distance touring. Along with attractive purchase benefits and easy ownership options, the updated line-up adds to the festive excitement and strengthens the connect of the GIXXER brand with customers across the country.”