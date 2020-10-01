Suzuki Gixxer, Gixxer SF 155 and 250 Get New Colours – Prices Oct 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced the launch of new colour options for their Gixxer range

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched new liveries for its Gixxer 250 and Gixxer 155 Series. The company had earlier released teaser images on social media handles announcing these new colour options which are being introduced to mark the 100th anniversary of the Gixxer series.

Suzuki Gixxer

As part of these colour updates, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 will receive a New Triton Blue/Silver color scheme. This blue and silver colour scheme is reminiscent of the Suzuki’s early Grand Prix models of the 1960s. The Suzuki Gixxer Series, that consists of the Gixxer SF and Gixxer will look sportier with colour option of Pearl Mira Red and Metallic Triton Blue on the Suzuki Gixxer. These colours are added to the existing range of colour options.

These new colour options could command a higher price range over existing versions. The Suzuki Gixxer SF and the 250 also come with special MotoGP liveries at higher prices than that which the regular colour schemes command.

This is not the first time that the Suzuki Gixxer 250 has been seen in the Metallic Triton Blue. It was displayed at the 2020 Auto Expo in this same colour scheme so as to gauge the interest of customers. This was so well received that the company has now gone ahead with bringing in the new colour so as to enhance the looks of the Gixxer SF and Gixxer models.

Price List – Oct 2020

The Suzuki Gixxer SF250 with the colour option of Metallic Matte Black No. 2 is priced at Rs.1,76,140 while Metallic Triton Blue and Triton Blue/Silver, the prices go up to Rs.1.76,941. Price of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 in a Metallic Matte Black No. 2 color scheme and in Metallic Triton Blue is at Rs.1,65,441.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF in all three colour schemes of Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Mira Red – new colour is priced at Rs.1.24,970 and the Gixxer which is offered in Glass Sparkle Black and in two new colours of Metallic Triton Blue and Pearl Mira Red is priced at Rs.1,14,500. Apart from introducing new color options, the features of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer series remain unchanged.

Performance

The high performance engine that is seen on the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Gixxer 250 has been developed using the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology. This 249 cc four stroke, single cylinder SOHC engine that makes 26.1 hp power and 22.2 Nm torque, is mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox and gets dual channel ABS as standard. The smaller Gixxers get their power via a 155cc, air cooled, fuel injected engine that offers 13.4 hp power and 13.8 Nm torque with transmission via a 5 speed gearbox.

In related news, Suzuki has also teased a new motorcycle that will launch on 7th October 2020. No name or details have been released as on date but this upcoming launch could be the new Suzuki Intruder 250 cruiser motorcycle that will have a lot in common with the Suzuki Gixxer 250. It is slated to be priced at around Rs.1.80 lakhs and could be powered by the same 249cc single cylinder oil cooled fuel injected engine that also powers the Gixxer 250.