Suzuki Gixxer Range Prices Increased By Up To Rs 3,500 – No Updates

This is the second time this year Suzuki has increased prices of its two-wheelers

With increase in input cost, most two-wheeler manufacturers have announced price hikes this year. Most recent announcement comes from Suzuki Motorcycle India, which has increased prices of its Gixxer range. One of the popular brands in Suzuki’s portfolio, Gixxer range comprises naked and faired versions of 155cc and 250cc Gixxer.

Suzuki Gixxer new price list

Price of entry-level Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF 155 has been increased by Rs 2,000. In comparison, Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 have become costlier by Rs 3,500. Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF 155 prices start at Rs 1,18,800 and Rs 1,29,300, respectively. Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 are priced at Rs 1,71,200 and Rs 1,81,900, respectively. The top-spec model is MotoGP variant, priced at Rs 1,82,700. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Earlier this year in February, Suzuki had increased prices of its Access scooter, Gixxer range and Intruder. Price hike for Access scooter was just Rs 186 for all variants. For Gixxer motorcycles, the price hike was a little over Rs 2k.

Intruder had become costlier by Rs 2,073. In this latest round of price hike, only Gixxer range has been covered. It is not certain if Suzuki will announce price hike for its other two-wheelers in the near future.

Gixxer 155 and Gixxer 250 engine

Latest price hike for Gixxer motorcycles is purely due to rise in input costs. No new updates or features have been introduced by the company. Gixxer 155 and Gixxer SF 155 get their power from a 155cc SOHC, air cooled motor. It is capable of generating 13.6 ps of max power at 8000 rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Gixxer 250 twins are powered by a 249cc SOHC, oil cooled motor that makes 26.5 ps at 9300 rpm and 22.2 Nm at 7300 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Gixxer 155 series and 250 series are equipped with telescopic front forks and swing arm rear suspension. They have disc brakes at both ends. Single channel ABS is offered with Gixxer 155 series whereas the larger 250cc siblings get dual channel ABS.

Just a few months back, Suzuki had announced a recall for Gixxer 250 twins. It was based on customer feedback, many of whom had reported experiencing excessive vibrations. Upon investigation, it was found that the vibrations were due to incorrect placement of balancer shaft in the engine.

A total of 199 units were covered in this recall program. These were manufactured between the period from August 12, 2019 to March 21, 2021. Users had reported that fixing the issue required just a couple of hours of repair work at the service centre.