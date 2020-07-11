Suzuki Intruder 150 BS6 prices hiked by over Rs 2,000

With this price hike, the Suzuki Intruder 150 BS6 cruiser has become costlier than its BS4 counterpart by Rs 14,000

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched its Intruder 150 BS6 cruiser earlier this year at a starting price of Rs 1.20 lakh; roughly Rs 12,000 more than its BS4 counterpart. Now, the Japanese automaker has announced a price hike of just over Rs 2,000. This pushes the asking price to approximately Rs 1.22 lakh. All figures mentioned here are ex-showroom.

After the updated pricing, the Suzuki Intruder 150 (actually ~155cc) has become more expensive than the Gixxer 150 and Gixxer SF 150. Even its primary rival from Bajaj Auto, Avenger Street 160 is priced substantially lower at about Rs 95,000 ex-showroom.

The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has not mentioned any particular reason for this price hike. It could most likely be a result of adverse market conditions caused by COVID-19 pandemic. India’s automotive industry is making a slow recovery from a two-month total shutdown as part of the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown protocols. Major OEMs, including Suzuki Motorcycle India, have also introduced online sales platforms. However, sales remain relatively on the lower side.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has also increased the BS6 Gixxer’s pricing by a similar margin to touch Rs 1.14 lakh ex-showroom. Similarly, its faired ‘SF’ sibling carries a price tag of Rs 1.24 lakh as against the initial BS6 pricing of Rs 1.22 lakh. In other, almost all major products from the brand have become dearer by Rs 2,000 on average. Unlike the Intruder 150, either Gixxer model comes with major revisions in terms of styling and equipment.

Notable highlights of the 2020MY Suzuki Intruder BS6 extend to a triangular headlamp design, digital instrument console, dual-outlet exhaust, single-channel ABS, LED tail lamp and a relaxed riding position. It is offered in three colour choices: Metallic Matte Black / Candy Sanoma Red, Glass Sparkle Black / Metallic Matte Titanium Silver and single-tone Metallic Matte Titanium Silver.

The Suzuki Intruder 150 rides on 100/80R17 and 140/60R17 tyres at the front and back, respectively. In the process of becoming compliant to newer emission norms, the motorcycle gained 4kg over its BS4 counterpart to hit a kerb weight of 152kg. Fuel tank capacity stands at 11 litres.

Powering the Suzuki Intruder 150 BS6 is a 155cc air-cooled SOHC FI single-cylinder engine making 13.4bhp @ 8,000rpm and 13.8Nm @ 6,000rpm. This is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Output figures are slightly lower than before. The phased-out Suzuki Intruder BS4 (was available in carburetted format) offered almost 1.2bhp and 0.2Nm more from basically the same power plant.