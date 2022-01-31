Suzuki Jimny 5 Door Showcased As Custom SUV – Offroad Tyres, Rooftop Tent

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch a five-door version of Jimny in India, already being spied on overseas

Ever since the 3 door version of Jimny was launched, there has been a huge hype around the development of a 5-door version of Suzuki Jimny. The 5 door Jimny is currently under development, and is expected to be launched in 2023. Ahead of that, a custom-built 5-door version of the compact off-roader recently made its debut at an auto show in Japan.

Dubbed as ‘Kimun Kamui’, which translates to ‘Mountain God’, this five-door prototype of Jimny has been designed and conceptualised by students of Japan’s Nihon Automotive Technology School (NATS). It is based on a 2019 Jimny Sierra which is a long-wheelbase version of the SUV retailed in the European market.

5-door Jimny Kimun Kamui: Structural Updates

In this case, chassis of the custom model is 400mm longer than the stock Jimny Sierra which has enabled it to fit in a set of rear doors. Since front doors are stock, the fabricated rear doors look smaller, but they improve access to the rear seats.

The SUV’s body has been chopped in half to fit in the extra doors and aftermarket panels have been incorporated. They have also installed a new and tiny quarter window. Thanks to the extension of the wheelbase, more legroom has been freed up for occupants at the rear seats. However, space in the boot remains identical to the stock model.

Exterior Updates

Apart from the structural changes made to the body-on-frame chassis, many functional upgrades have been carried out by the NATS students to make it a more capable off-roading SUV. The Jimny Kimun Kamui has been equipped with a new aftermarket suspension setup with a 6-inch body lift. The SUV rides on larger 17-inch Beadlock Black Rhino Riot alloy wheels that are shod with fat Toyo Open Country all-terrain tyres.

Several updates have been made to the exterior styling of Jimny, the most notable of those is a new custom-made front bumper with an integrated winch. Other prominent updates include a roof-mounted IPF light bar, wider fenders, a rooftop tent for camping and a protective tubular frame around the bodywork.

The protective tubular frame also acts as a side step for the extra climb inside the cabin. Details of the interior are scarce but we know that the NATS students have jazzed up the interiors of the SUV with features such as an Alpine X9NXL multimedia unit, a Diecock audio system, leather upholstery for seats, a black headliner and GReddy Sirius vision gauges.

Powertrain Updates

Major upgrades have been made to the powertrain of Jimny. Underneath its hood Jimny Kimun Kamuigets the same 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine but retrofitted with a turbocharger. This 1.5-litre unit now produces 122 bhp and 179 Nm of peak torque. Unfortunately, this 5-door iteration of Jimny is just a one-off creation and won’t be put on sale. Production version will be different, and will be made by Maruti Suzuki in India.