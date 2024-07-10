Suzuki Jimny Discontinued In Europe – Bids Farewell With Special Horizon Edition

Due to stricter emission norms in Europe and Uk, Suzuki Jimny is being discontinued, which was sold as a commercial cargo van there

With stricter emission norms imposed in Europe and UK, Suzuki Jimny (in its current form) has been forced to call its quits. Suzuki Germany has launched Jimny Horizon Edition, bidding farewell to this iconic SUV. Jimny Horizon Edition is limited to just 900 units and is offered in a sole colourway.

Suzuki Jimny Discontinued In Europe

When Suzuki Jimny was launched globally, the tiny cute-sy off-roader tickled the fancy of many enthusiasts. It was small, it was capable off the road and packed a decent features and creature comforts. However, it is not all sunshine for this tiny off-roader and is being discontinued in Europe and UK.

Jimny is a popular off-roader in many markets across the world. This lifestyle SUV is only offered with a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine outside of Japan and fell under the scrutiny of emission standards. Recent emission standards in Europe and UK has cornered Jimny into an oblivion and Suzuki is pulling the plug on it.

Suzuki Germany is now launching a special edition of this SUV called Horizon Edition and is limited to 900 units. This marks the end of Jimny in its current NA Petrol guise. There is a mild hybrid variant in the making that will not only bring Jimny back from the dead, but it will allow Suzuki to sell it as a personal vehicle with 4 seats too.

Jimny Horizon Edition is offered in a sole Medium Gray Shade with black decals as seen in the pictures. It is a bundle of accessories that lends an overall retro look. There is an aluminium skid plate and matching side skirts, stylish mud flaps, removable trailer hitch and Suzuki-branded spare wheel cover. There is a black plaque across Jimny’s sides and it also has Horizon lettering.

Black steelies, halogen lighting at the front along with Suzuki Classic grill further accentuate Jimny Horizon Edition’s retro appeal. This Classic grill with SUZUKI lettering is so cool, Maruti Suzuki in India may double or triple Jimny sales just by offering this as an accessory.

What’s the future for Jimny in Europe and UK?

Post delivering 900 units of Jimny Horizon Edition, Suzuki will pull the plug on this lifestyle SUV. However, Jimny will make a comeback in the future, packing a slightly greener mild hybrid engine. Or, a greener still, strong hybrid engine. There is a fully electric version of Jimny in the development too, which should launch in 2030. The 0.66L Turbo petrol engine in Jimny in Japan might pass the emission norms in Europe, but this engine is JDM-specific as of now.

All Suzuki Jimny Horizon Edition will come in a 2-seater format and a cargo area behind that allows for 863L of luggage space. This cargo space is physically separated from the front passengers with a grill, as it is sold as a commercial cargo van over there. Price wise, Jimny Horizon Edition costs EUR 32,340 which turns out to be approximately Rs 29.2 lakh (Ex-sh).

