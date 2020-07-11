Suzuki Jimny discontinued in the UK – India launch remains unlikely

Suzuki UK has opted an electrified-only (hybrids and mild-hybrids) portfolio for the coming years

Japanese automaker Suzuki has officially shared its plans to discontinue the Jimny subcompact off-roader in the UK market. Only limited units remain for purchase and Suzuki expects to run out of stock in about four months or so. Suzuki UK is aiming for an electrified-only (hybrids and mild-hybrids) product portfolio for the years to come.

Rumours suggest that the company intends to bring back the Suzuki Jimny strictly as an N1-class commercial vehicle, at some point in the future. Unlike the regular version, it will lack rear seats to make room for a loading bay alongside other structural changes to boost utility. The shift to ‘greener’ vehicles is part of the company’s global commitment to reducing average CO2 emissions.

In fact, Suzuki UK website has already unlisted the Jimny from its ‘New Cars’ page. At present, Suzuki UK has five products: Ignis, Swift, S-Cross, Vitara (not to be confused with the Indian-spec Vitara Brezza) and Swift Sport. It was only a few months ago that Suzuki Japan announced a substantial increase in waiting periods (due to high demand) for the off-roader.

Meanwhile, Suzuki’s Indian counterpart Maruti Suzuki might not launch the Jimny in the foreseeable future. Top officials at Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) have shared why the Jimny would not work in India as a capable three-door off-roader with unparalleled useability for its extra-compact dimensions. Instead, the vehicle could be better off (in terms of sales) as a trimmed-down FWD five-door subcompact crossover (or “compact SUV”) — much like a Vitara Brezza in a boxier shell.

The fourth-gen Suzuki Jimny made its global debut about two years ago and is essentially a successor to the popular Maruti Gypsy (second-gen Jimny in global markets). It was also showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2020, held in early February.

In its home market, the Suzuki Jimny comes in two variants: standard and Sierra (shown). If the vehicle ever hits our market, expect it to be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre K15N NA petrol four-cylinder engine, tuned to produce around 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This will boast of a 12V SHVS (Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki) mild-hybrid system. Transmission choices should include a 5-speed manual or 4-speed torque-converter automatic.

Mahindra is almost ready with the second-gen Thar. Recent spy shots reveal crucial details of the off-roader before a possible launch timeline later this year. The ‘Maruti Suzuki Jimny’ could have been a fitting rival to Mahindra’s 2020MY Thar.