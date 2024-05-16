Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition Break Covers – Limited To 500 Units

Celebrating its rich off-road heritage of the past decades, Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition with 5-Door XL model has been unveiled limited to 500 units

India’s leading car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is a force to be reckoned with where mainstream vehicles are concerned. But the company has had little success in niches like lifestyle SUV segment. For Australia, made-in-India 5-Door Jimny (sold there as Jimny XL) gets a new limited volume Heritage Edition with unique attributes.

Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition Break Covers

Jimny is among the most important vehicles Maruti Suzuki manufactures in India and ships to the world. Maruti Suzuki in India is the primary manufacturer of 5-Door Jimny to the world and is among the two entities manufacturing 3-Door Jimny.

In Australia, Suzuki Jimny is sold in both 3-Door (called Jimny) and 5-Door (called Jimny XL) formats. A special limited edition of the larger Jimny XL was recently announced. Called Heritage Edition, it celebrates Jimny’s vibrant 4×4 history from the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Similar Heritage Edition for smaller 3-Door Jimny was sold out in just two days, showing its popularity. Suzuki is selling only 500 units of Jimny XL Heritage Edition and prospective buyers are likely to have already registered their interests.

What does it get?

Where colours are concerned, the limited Jimny XL Heritage is sold in four colour options – White, Chiffon Ivory with Bluish Black Pearl roof, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl and Granite Grey Metallic. As seen in the picture below, Suzuki has went with retro colours to celebrate Jimny’s off-road heritage.

With Jimny XL Heritage, Suzuki is offering Jimny Heritage pack, Jimny Heritage cargo tray, Red front and rear mudflaps and Jimny Heritage decals extending across car’s sides. Powertrain-wise, Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition gets the same K15 1.5L 4-cylinder engine. But in Australia, this engine makes 100 bhp and 130 Nm.

It is to be noted that Jimny XL Heritage only gets a 5-speed manual gearbox option and no automatic. Features remain the same as Indian model with the larger 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Australian model gets ADAS suite too, mandated by local Government.

Should something similar launch in India?

Once considered dead, lifestyle off-road SUV segment in India has been booming with more launches than before. Catering to off-road enthusiasts and nostalgic folk, Mahindra dominates this segment. Challenging Thar’s reign are Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the newly launched 2024 Force Gurkha.

If we take Jimny sales in 2024, Maruti Suzuki sold 163 units in January, 322 units in February, 318 units in March and 257 units in April. Especially considering Mahindra is selling 20X more volume of Thar. Sales prospect for Jimny in India could increase with a similar special edition and revised pricing.