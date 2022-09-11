Suzuki Jimny Modified To Look Like Mercedes G63 Brabus

Jimny is a cute and small off-roader manufactured by Suzuki for spirited off-roading on a budget

We’ve always said how Jimny looked exactly like a Mercedes Benz G-Class if it was smaller and had only two doors. Well, this replica of a Brabus G63 is a visual representation of what we have been on about. This particular Jimny looks exactly like a Brabus G63 and if only viewed in pictures in front profile, it is convincing too.

But there is a catch, though. This is a replica and doesn’t actually seem to be done by Brabus. It was captured on camera by Collecting Cars. It is done in Britain and seems to be a one-off custom job. But, the execution is where it is absolutely fantastic. The attention to detail is just uncanny.

Suzuki Jimny Brabus G63

For starters, Brabus is a German high-performance automotive aftermarket tuning company. It is known for modding Mercedes-Benz cars. Particularly, their version of G63 is one of the most sought after too. Brabus versions are known to make a lot more noise, a lot more power and get a lot more attention too.

Suzuki had designed Jimny with G-Class being the sole inspiration. Now that we speak of inspirations, even Bolero is inspired by G-Class. Force Motors takes a step ahead and makes its Gurkha and even the Cruiser look like a G-Class. Saying that G-Class is a popular vehicle, is an understatement. We have seen Jimny 4Sport Limited edition with only 100 units. But this is next level.

Suzuki has eased the modders job as it was designed to look like a G-Class, to begin with. But the modder has done extensive work in retaining Brabus’ charm. Speaking of similarities with Brabus G63, headlights, bumpers, the front crash guard, bonnet mounted turn indicators, side exhausts with AMG branding, Brabus-inspired 18” black alloy wheels, door handles from an actual G-Class and a lot more.

Interior Changes

This Suzuki Jimny gets Brabus logo and branding in multiple places and the vertical slat grille is convincing too. The modder didn’t just stop with the exteriors and call it a day. The entire cabin is now clad with orange leather. Seats get diamond quilting and even the door pads, dashboard and headliner are now clad with orange leather.

This orange inside this Suzuki Jimny Brabus G63 replica is complemented by gloss black inserts on the dashboard and other places. Brabus logos and branding are also carried over to the interiors. Suzuki Jimny Brabus replica also gets a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a push-button start system with keyless entry. This feature was not present on top-spec Jimny.

Jimny is currently not sold in Britain as a PV. Instead, it is only sold as a 2-seater commercial vehicle, for some reason best known to them. Even though it gets a BiTurbo V8 800 badging on the outside, mechanically, it is kept identical to stock Jimny. It gets a 1.5L 4-cylinder K15 engine making 100 bhp and 144 Nm and is coupled to a 5-speed MT and a proper 4X4 system.