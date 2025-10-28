Suzuki Jimny Nomade Bookings Reopen Announced : 4-Year Waiting Period

In Japan, Suzuki Jimny has multiple versions such as the Jimny Kei car, Jimny Sierra and the 5-door Jimny Nomade

While Indian buyers don’t seem to be too keen on the 5-door Jimny, the SUV has emerged a bestseller in Japan. In the Japanese market, the 5-door Jimny is sold as the Jimny Nomade. When it was introduced in Japan earlier this year in January, bookings had crossed 50,000 units in just four days.

As the waiting period had reached a staggering four years, bookings for Jimny Nomade were suspended. Suzuki has now announced recommencement of bookings, which has come as a welcome development for Jimny fans in Japan. Let’s get more details on these developments.

Jimny Nomade bookings reopen in Japan

Suzuki has announced that bookings for Jimny Nomade will commence from January 30, 2026. That’s exactly a year from the time when the bookings were opened for Jimny Nomade for the first time in Japan. Earlier this year in July, Jimny Nomade shipments were also halted briefly due to unspecified reasons. However, that matter was resolved, as shipments commenced by the end of August. Now, with bookings also reopening soon, it’s good news for folks planning to buy the Jimny Nomade in Japan.

With high demand, the waiting period for Jimny Nomade in Japan has increased. However, efforts are being made to reduce the waiting period by increasing production. There are challenges in meeting high demand since the 5-door Jimny is manufactured exclusively in India at Maruti Suzuki’s facility in Gurugram, Haryana. Apart from Japan, the 5-door Jimny is exported to various other locations such as Mexico, Australia, South Africa and Chile.

When the Jimny Nomade was introduced in Japan, production was 1,200 units per month. As of July 2025, production has been increased to around 3,300 units per month. Shipments to Japan have been consistently increasing, excluding only the time when shipments were briefly halted earlier this year.

Data sourced from the JAIA (Japan Automobile Importers Association) reveals that 2,524 units of Jimny Nomade were shipped in April 2025. The number in May was 1,779 units, increasing to 2,787 units in June. July shipments were at 1,622 units, reducing to just 72 units in August due to the suspension of shipments. As shipments resumed to Japan, total imports recorded in September were at 3,999 units. Assuming that shipments will increase in the future, the four-year waiting period can be reduced.

Jimny Nomade – Performance, off-road gear

Suzuki Jimny Nomade gets power from a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that generates 102 PS and 130 Nm of torque. It is offered with transmission options of a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic. The SUV has Suzuki AllGrip Pro 4WD system that includes a part-time 4WD and a low-range transfer gear for off-road capabilities.

Jimny Nomade has a ground clearance of 210 mm. Approach angle is 36 degrees, whereas departure angle is 46 degrees. Ramp breakover angle is 24 degrees. The SUV is built on a ladder frame chassis and equipped with a 3-link rigid suspension with coil springs. In Japan, the Jimny Nomade was recently updated with ADAS features. Standard safety kit includes 6 airbags, hill descent control, hill hold assist, ESP and brake limited slip differential.