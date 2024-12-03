Suzuki Jimny Off-Road Edition Launch Price THB 1.76 Million (Rs 43.28 Lakh)

While the name might suggest that there may be additions to make it more off-road-worthy, Jimny Off-Road Edition is mechanically the same

Jimny has been one of the most popular mainstream off-roaders on this planet and has had a loyal fan base ever since its inception. In its latest avatar, Jimny has been a hot topic, getting discontinued in many major markets like Europe due to non-compliance with evolving emission standards.

In Thailand, however, Suzuki has launched Jimny Off-Road Edition for a starting price of THB 1.76 million which roughly translates to Rs 43.28 lakh in today’s currency exchange rates. Jimny Off-Road Edition gets many attributes that we saw with Rhino Edition. Let’s take a detailed look at everything new.

Jimny Off-Road Edition

Because the name of this vehicle is Jimny Off-Road Edition, one might expect a lot of added elements to improve Jimny’s off-road prowess. Something like fatter A/T tyres, raised ground clearance, beefier underbody protection, maybe a few rock sliders or more a more powerful engine to aid off-roading.

However, Jimny Off-Road Edition doesn’t get any off-road enhancements as the add-ons are all cosmetic in nature. Most of these cosmetic changes are not new as they had features in earlier editions like Rhino Edition. Off-Road Edition is offered in many single-tone and dual-tone colours this time.

Design enhancements include the ‘Heritage Grill’ with SUZUKI lettering. This grill makes Jimny a lot more characterful than what we get in India. Below the lower grill, we get a skid plate finished in Silver shade, similar to that seen with Rhino Edition.

At the sides, we now get new decals and stickers that read out Jimny Off-Road Edition. These decals look like they’re mimicking terrain map views and weather forecasts playing with colours like Yellow, Grey and Red. Fuel tank cover gets a new Jimny Off-Road Edition sticker, adding a dash of personality.

Also adding to the overall personality are red mud flaps, which we saw with Rhino Edition as well. At the rear, we get Off-Road Edition decals along with a Rhino finished in Red shade on the spare wheel cover. Other than these changes, Jimny Off-Road Edition remains very close to standard 4X4 SUV.

No Mechanical Changes

Under the bonnet, Jimny is powered by the same 1.5L 4-cylinder NA Petrol engine, mated to a sole 4-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This motor is capable of generating up to 102 PS of peak power and 130 Nm of peak torque. Maruti Suzuki in India should probably consider offering similar special editions to boost sales which stood at 1,211 units in October 2024.