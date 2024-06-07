Suzuki Jimny Prices Slashed In Brazil – Cut By R$ 20k (Rs 3.18 Lakh)

While prices have been reduced for all variants of Suzuki Jimny, there are no changes to the equipment list

Suzuki has announced discounted prices for the 3-door Jimny Sierra in Brazil. Depending on the variant, users stand to save up to R$ 20,000 (Rs 3.18 lakh). Suzuki’s decision to slash Jimny prices comes after a similar price reduction was announced earlier by Mitsubishi in Brazil.

Suzuki Jimny Sierra – New prices

A total of five variants of Jimny Sierra are on offer in Brazil. The base model 4YOU ALLGRIP 1.5 MT (2024) is now available at a starting price of R$ 142,990 (Rs 22.75 lakh). Earlier, this variant was offered at R$ 162,990 (Rs 25.94 lakh). All variants above the base variant are 2025 models. Jimny Sierra 4YOU ALLGRIP 1.5 AT (2025) is available with revised pricing of R$ 159,990 (Rs 25.46 lakh). Prices have been reduced by R$ 13,000 (Rs 2.07 lakh).

Suzuki is offering an attractive EMI scheme, with down payment of R$ 88,030 (Rs 14 lakh). Users will need to pay 35 EMIs of R$ 1,899 (Rs 30,000). The final instalment will be R$ 36,627 (Rs 5.83 lakh). Next variant is 4SPORT ALLGRIP 1.5 AT (2025), with revised pricing of R$ 174,990 (Rs 27.85 lakh). This variant was earlier available at R$ 187,990 (Rs 29.91 lakh).

Moving up, the Jimny Sierra 4STYLE ALLGRIP 1.5 AT (2025) is available at R$ 191,990 (Rs 30.55 lakh). This variant was earlier available at R$ 203,990 (Rs 32.46 lakh), which is a reduction of R$ 12,000 (Rs 1.91 lakh). A similar price cut is applicable on the top-spec Jimny Sierra 4EXPEDITION ALLGRIP 1.5 AT (2025). Prices have been reduced from R$ 218,990 (Rs 34.85 lakh) to R$ 206,990 (Rs 32.94 lakh).

Suzuki Jimny Sierra – Key features

Even with reduced pricing, the equipment list is the same as earlier. All variants of Suzuki Jimny Sierra are equipped with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. It generates 108 hp and 138 Nm. Transmission choices include 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic. Equipped with AllGrip Pro 4×4 traction system, Jimny Sierra can tackle a wide variety of terrains. Things become a lot easier with the automatic transmission. Automatic variants are suitable for both urban streets and off-road environments.

Suzuki Jimny Sierra top-spec variant has LED headlights, snorkel, 15-inch Rodas Black Beadlock wheels and MTR tires. There’s Rockslider with X-Liner finish, roof rack, suspension lifting kit and staircase with X-Liner finish. Users buying the top-spec variant can choose from a total of eight colour options.

Some of the key features on the inside include leather seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, steering mounted controls, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and cruise control. Jimny Sierra has a JBL sound system, Wi-Fi connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Dashboard design focuses on utility, with all the controls easily accessible to the driver. The inner surfaces utilize special materials that are resistant to stains and scratches.

Safety kit includes electronic stability program, hill hold control, hill descent control and rear camera. Jimny Sierra has ventilated front discs with ABS and EBD, brake assist system and brake override system.