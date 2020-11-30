India Bound Suzuki Jimny Sold Out In Mexico For 2021 – In 3 Days

In all of just 3 days, 1000 units of the Suzuki Jimny mini SUV were sold out in Mexico

The 2021 Suzuki Jimny has just been launched in Mexico. It is brought in as a CBU and only 1000 units were imported into the country for 2021 based on demand. Each of these 1000 units have been booked, completely sold out for the year 2021 and that too in just 72 hours of launch setting a new record. Deliveries are expected to kick off by 15th January 2021.

The Suzuki Jimny in Mexico is priced at $409,990 MXN (Rs 15.11 lakh). Bookings were taken in at a down payment of $20,000 MXN while buyers were offered choices of paint schemes. The order sites are still open despite the current lot being sold out, as Suzuki claims it will bring in a second round of the Jimny sometime soon.

The new gen Suzuki Jimny has been on sale in international markets since 2018. Launched in Japanese and European markets for a start, the Jimny was also showcased in India, at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year. This 5 door Maruti Suzuki Jimny is also planned for launch in India though no time frame has been announced as on date.

The three door version could also come to India where it will compete with the Mahindra Thar which made its debut in October 2020. Just a few weeks ago, the Jimny was spied on test in India – indicating upcoming launch.

Maruti Suzuki has discontinued the Gypsy in India in effect of the new safety and emission standards introduced in the country. The new Jimny could come in as a replacement and that too by the same name.

Features and Design

The Suzuki Jimny stands 3,625 mm long, 1,645 mm wide, 1,720 mm tall and has a 2,250 mm long wheelbase. The Jimny has 210 mm of ground clearance. On board equipment includes a semi digital instrument cluster, 7 inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering mounted controls and automatic air conditioning.

The Europe spec model gets a host of safety equipment among which are hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, ABS and EBD. Dual sensor brake support system, weaving alert system, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and emergency braking are also a part of these safety features, most of which may not make their way onto the India spec model.

Engine Specs

In India, the Suzuki Jimny will get a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder engine offering 105 hp power and 138 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox or a 4 speed torque converter. Positioned as an off-roader in global markets, in India, the Jimny will be categorized as a lifestyle SUV.

The company is actively testing the Jimny in India and currently conducting market research to gauge customer feedback prior to announcing launch plans. Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will take on the Thar and Gurkha in its segment and could be priced from around Rs.10 lakhs.