Suzuki July 2021 Sales, Exports – Access, Gixxer, Burgman, Hayabusa, Intruder

Suzuki Motorcycle and Scooter India has posted a staggering increase in sales and exports for July 2021

Suzuki India (SMIPL) managed to continue its decent run in the Indian market. The Japanese auto giant witnessed growth in both domestic as well as export in the two-wheeler segment. As many as 60,589 two-wheelers were dispatched by Suzuki to dealerships across the country in July 2021 which resulted in YoY growth of 92.83 percent.

Domestic Sales-Access Leads

Last year during the same period, Suzuki retailed 31,421 units of two-wheelers. The domestic sales chart was led by Access 125 with a total of 46,985 units sold last month. In comparison, the company sold 23,171 units of the scooter in July last year which translates to YoY growth of 102.78 percent.

Access was followed by Burgman Street 125 which raked in 10,104 units for the OEM last month. During the same period last year, Suzuki sold 5,473 units of the Maxi-style scooter which has resulted in YoY growth of 84.62 percent.

Gixxer stood at the third spot with 2,937 units sold last month. In comparison, the bikemaker sold 2,162 units of the 155cc motorcycle in July last year which translates to YoY growth of 35.85 percent.

Gixxer is sold in two derivatives- a naked one and a fully faired one with SF branding. This duo of motorcycles is followed by their quarter-litre siblings Gixxer 250 with 415 units sold in July this year. Last year, this figure stood at 464 units for the 250cc bikes which have resulted in negative YoY growth of 10.56 percent. The Gixxer range of motorcycles was trailed by Intruder with a total of 117 units sold last month.

Suzuki retailed 151 units of the cruiser and registered a negative YoY growth of 22.52 percent. The Japanese company sold 31 units of its most iconic nameplate- Hayabusa last month. The third generation model of the flagship super sports tourer made its debut in India earlier this year.

Exports- Gixxer, Burgman Show Growth

The exports chart was led by Gixxer as Suzuki shipped 5,544 units of the quarter-litre duo to foreign markets in July this year. During the same period last year, the automaker dispatched 2,286 units of sporty commuters, therefore, recording YoY growth of 142.50 percent. Burgman Street registered the highest YoY growth of 3850 percent as Suzuki shipped a total of 2,844 units as opposed to just 72 units exported last year.

2,268 units of Gixxer 250 were exported in July this year as compared to 585 units dispatched during the same month last year. Hence, YoY growth of 287.69 percent was registered. 528 units and 520 units of Hayate and Access were shipped to foreign markets, the exact same figures were exported last year as well. In total 12,494 units of two-wheelers were exported to overseas markets which have translated to YoY growth of 317.72 percent.