Suzuki Katana India Launch Price Rs 13.61 L – Blue, Silver Colours

In India, Suzuki Katana will be offered as a CBU – It is powered by a 999cm3 four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four engine

With a growing market for large displacement, premium motorcycles in India, more such models have arrived on our shores in recent years. The newest addition to this list is Suzuki Katana. Priced from Rs 13.61 lakh, ex-sh, the new Suzuki Katana is now on sale across the company’s Bike zone dealerships from today.

2022 Suzuki Katana Styling

The most striking highlight of Katana is its sharp, cutting-edge styling inspired by a kind of Japanese sword named KATANA, hence the name. Up front, it gets a hexagonal projector headlamp cluster which is headlined by a short windscreen. Front end is encased within a quarter fairing which enhances the bike’s aerodynamic appeal and also houses LED DRLs.

Sharp cuts and creases dominate the body panels giving Katana its distinct styling. Other prominent visual highlights include a single-piece contoured seat, a floating tail section, a muscular fuel tank, a rear tyre hugger, a side-slung exhaust canister and colour-coded alloy wheels. The updated Katana can be had in two colour options namely Metallic Mat Stellar Blue and Metallic Mystic Silver.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “We feel proud to announce the launch of the KATANA in India. The KATANA reflects Suzuki’s ongoing commitment to fine craftsmanship and its willingness to sweat every detail to get them right. The launch is a part of our strategy to solidify our big bike portfolio in the country. We received a lot of queries from motorcycle enthusiasts after showcasing the KATANA in the last auto expo. It is based on the positive feedback of our potential customers that we decided to introduce the KATANA in India. We are confident that KATANA will be able to make its own cult following in India too.”

For 2022, Suzuki has updated the powertrain of the Katana which features the same 999cc 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine as before. This motor is now Euro 5 compliant and is rated to dish out 150 bhp at 11,000rpm and a peak torque of 106 Nm at 9,250rpm. The mill now churns out 2 horses more than its predecessor and this has been achieved thanks to new intake and exhaust cams, valve springs and airbox.

Features & Underpinnings

Power is transmitted to the rear wheels via a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox with an upgraded slip and assist clutch. Suzuki has tweaked the electronics suite of the flagship street naked bike called Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (SIRS) which now comes with a bidirectional quick-shifter as standard.

It also comprises rider-aided features like a revised throttle-by-wire system, three ride modes, and a reworked five-level traction control system. In addition, the fully digital instrument console has been updated with a new ‘night mode’ for better visibility during the dark.

Katana is based on the same twin-spar aluminium alloy frame that underpins other flagship 1000cc models like GSX-S1000, VStrom 1050 and GSX-S1000GT. This frame is suspended on 43mm KYB inverted forks up front and a mono-shock at rear that has been tuned for adjustable rebound damping and spring preload. Braking duties are handled by twin disc brakes at front and a single disc at rear.