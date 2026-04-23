Suzuki Motorcycle India Records Strong Growth, Celebrates 20 Years

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has completed 20 years of production operations in India, marking a key milestone in its journey in one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets. Alongside this, the company has also crossed the 10 million units production mark, highlighting steady growth driven by expanding product portfolio and rising customer demand.

Strong Growth In Recent Years

Over the last four years, Suzuki Motorcycle India has seen its sales double, reflecting growing acceptance of its products across segments. This growth has been supported by a balanced lineup spanning scooters, commuter motorcycles and premium offerings.

Suzuki’s journey in India began in 2006 with motorcycles like Heat 125 and Zeus 125, followed by the launch of Access 125 in 2007, which went on to become one of the brand’s most successful products. Over time, the company has expanded its portfolio with models such as Burgman Street, Avenis, Gixxer series and V-Strom SX, along with premium motorcycles like Hayabusa and V-Strom 800 DE.

Access, Burgman Lead Portfolio Expansion

Among Suzuki’s lineup, Access 125 has played a crucial role in establishing the brand in the scooter segment, while Burgman Street helped create a niche in the premium maxi-scooter space. Avenis, with its sporty appeal, has further strengthened Suzuki’s presence among younger buyers.

Suzuki has recently updated their scooter line-up. All new Access was launched last year, new Burgman was launched a few weeks back, while the Avenis got a new special edition recently. In the motorcycle segment, Gixxer range continues to be a key volume driver, while adventure-focused offerings like V-Strom SX have expanded Suzuki’s reach into newer categories.

Network Expansion And Ecosystem Growth

Suzuki Motorcycle India has built a strong nationwide presence with over 1,240 touchpoints and partnerships with 212 suppliers. The company’s growth has been supported by a customer-first approach, reflected in its ‘By Your Side’ philosophy. Exports also remain a key focus area, with Made-in-India Suzuki two-wheelers now reaching 77 global markets, positioning India as an important manufacturing hub for the brand.

Future Plans – EVs, Flex-Fuel And New Plant

Looking ahead, Suzuki is preparing for the next phase of growth with a focus on electric mobility and alternative fuel technologies. The company has already introduced the e-Access electric scooter and flex-fuel compliant Gixxer SF 250 FFV (E85). To support future demand, Suzuki is also setting up a new manufacturing facility at Kharkhoda, which will play a key role in expanding production capacity.

Suzuki Motorcycle India is adopting a multi-pathway approach towards carbon neutrality, combining ICE, electric and flex-fuel technologies based on market needs. This strategy is aimed at ensuring long-term sustainability while maintaining affordability and performance.

With 20 years completed, 10 million units produced and strong product momentum, Suzuki Motorcycle India is now positioning itself for the next growth phase, backed by new technologies and expanded manufacturing capabilities.