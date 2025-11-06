Suzuki Motorcycle Records Highest-Ever Monthly Sales at 1.29 lakh in Oct 2025

Exports were a major growth driver as Suzuki Motorcycle India reported strong overseas dispatches in Oct 2025, ending YoY, MoM and YTD sales on a strong note

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) has released sales data for October 2025. The company has witnessed their highest ever monthly sales with 1,29,261 units sold, comprising total domestic and total exports. These stellar numbers could be attributed to a promising festive season, new GST reforms and strong overall demand, more particularly in global markets.

Suzuki Motorcycle Sales Oct 2025 – YoY Vs MoM

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL) sales stood at 1,29,261 units in Oct 2025 marking their highest ever monthly sales. Breaking down this figure further, it was a 7.67% YoY growth from 1,20,055 units sold in Oct 2024 while MoM sales were up by 4.62% from 1,23,550 units sold in Sept 2025. Growth was seen particularly in terms of exports while local demand remained subdued.

Domestic sales last month stood at 1,03,454 units, a 1.42% de-growth from 1,04,940 units sold in Oct 2024. Domestic markets command an 80.03% share while exports hold on to a 19.97% share. Exports surged 70.74% to 25,807 units last month. This was a volume increase of 10,692 units over 15,115 units sold in the same month last year. MoM domestic sales too saw a decline by 2.30% from 1,05,886 units sold in Sept 2025. Demand in global markets continued to remain high showing off a strong 46.10% MoM increase from 17,664 units shipped in Sept 2025.

Suzuki Motorcycle YTD Sales April-Oct 2025



SMIPL has also seen its YTD sales improve substantially both in domestic and export markets. During the period of April to Oct 2025, the company dispatches stood at 8,17,435 units. This was a 10.46% increase from 7,40,000 units sold in the same period last year. It related to a volume increase of 77,435 units.

Domestic sales ended on a positive note with 6,73,926 units sold in the past 7 month period, an 8.44% rise over 6,21,470 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Exports were up 21.07% to 1,43,509 units, a 24,979 unit volume increase from 1,18,530 units sold in the FY 25 YTD period.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Deepak Mutreja, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., said, “October 2025 marks a significant milestone in Suzuki Motorcycle India’s growth journey. Achieving our highest ever monthly performance is a direct reflection of the trust customers place in our brand and products. The record domestic retail sales of more than 1.40 lakh units demonstrate robust demand during the festive period. We deeply appreciate the continued support of our dealer network and customers. Our focus remains on enriching the overall ownership experience while expanding our presence across the country.”

Positive customer response was shown towards the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 scooters. The recently updated Gixxer and Gixxer SF, two highly competitive bikes in the 150cc to 160cc segment, have recently received new colour schemes and were also a part of special festive offers extended to buyers last month. Along with improved sales, the company’s spare parts division also performed well, reporting sales worth Rs 857 million in October 2025.