Suzuki Planning To Launch New 350cc Motorcycles – Royal Enfield, Honda Rival?

When it comes to balancing aspects such as stricter emission norms, performance and affordability, the 350-500cc motorcycle segment emerges a clear winner. It explains the growing demand for these bikes in key markets like Europe and Asia. Sensing a significant opportunity, Suzuki is planning to introduce multiple new models in this segment. Let’s get more details on these developments.

Suzuki 350cc Motorcycles – What To Expect?

One of the options Suzuki can consider for its new 350-500cc bikes is a tweaked version of the existing 398cc, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. This engine seems suitable, as it already complies with Euro 5+ emission standards. It generates 37.5 bhp, which aligns with the requirement for A2 license in Europe.

This engine is already deployed with the Suzuki DR-Z4S and DR-Z4SM bikes. As compared to the earlier carburettor setup, this completely redesigned engine now has electronic fuel injection, dual spark plugs and ride-by-wire throttle. With higher cam lift, the engine delivers smoother performance and meets stricter emission norms.

While not providing any specific details, Suzuki stated that it will definitely target segments that have significant demand. Data from Britain alone reveals that sales of 126-500cc bikes were at 1,416 units in October 2025. This is the second highest after the 51-125cc segment. The bestselling ‘modern classic’ across all categories in October was the BSA Bantam 350. Total sales were at 87 units, making it the most popular bike in Britain in the 126-500cc segment.

Rivals ahead in the race?

In addition to BSA, there are various other brands with growing presence in the 350-500cc segment. Royal Enfield dominates the domestic market and is continuously strengthening its presence in overseas markets. Then we have Triumph and KTM, who are working in partnership with Bajaj Auto to improve business efficiencies in the middle-capacity bike segment.

Triumph 400cc bikes have emerged as popular options across both domestic and international markets. In October, Triumph 400cc bikes had a market share of 4.53% in the 350cc-450cc segment. Jawa Yezdi BSA combined sales were at 6,922 units, taking a market share of 5.10%. Royal Enfield dominates this space with products like Classic 350, Bullet 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.

KTM 390 is ranked 10th in the list of bestselling 350-450cc bikes in October. Another strong rival could be the all-new BMW F 450 GS. Production of this bike has already commenced at TVS facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This new 450cc platform will also be used by TVS and Norton Motorcycles to introduce their own versions. Norton bikes will be available for sale in India as well.

Making India a manufacturing hub

Brands like Royal Enfield, Triumph, KTM and BMW have successfully leveraged Indian manufacturing to improve business efficiencies. This is especially relevant in the 350-500cc segment, where affordability is one of the critical factors. It is possible that Suzuki could follow a similar approach for its new range of 350-500cc bikes.

Suzuki already has a strong presence in India with products like Access, Burgman, Avenis, Gixxer and V-Strom nameplates. Monthly sales regularly exceed 1 lakh units. Made in India Suzuki two-wheelers are also exported to overseas locations. The company is building a new plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, which will have an initial production capacity of 7.5 lakh units per year.

